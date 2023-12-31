Cavalry go down swinging against Perth Heat

After a monster game one against Perth, Canberra Cavalry left Western Australia with a 3-1 series loss to the Heat.
Canberra took out the Australian Baseball League round seven opener 8-0, but went on to lose the next three games 4-2, 6-4, and 6-3.
The last two games were a double-header on Saturday where expensive opening innings in the field had Canberra chasing comebacks.
Team Australia catcher Alex Hall punished the Cavalry, hitting two home runs in game three, while Canberra's Jack Barrie scored two runs in the final game.
New pitcher signing from the Melbourne Aces, Matt Beattie, did make his Cavalry debut in the defeat, finishing game four with a 2.25 ERA, three strikeouts and coughing up one home-run.
The Cavalry now sit at the bottom of the ABL standings, with an 8-19 record.
Canberra next face the league-leading Adelaide Giants in round eight, starting Thursday.
