The Canberra Times
Home/News/Business
Opinion

Switching off from work has never been harder, or more necessary. Here's how to do it

By Jane Gifkins
January 2 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

In the dystopian TV series Severance, employees at biotech corporation Lumon Industries find it easy to separate work and home life. A computer chip is inserted in their brains to act as a "mindwipe". They leave all thoughts of home behind while at work, and completely forget about their work when at home.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Business
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.