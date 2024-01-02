The Canberra Times
Motorcars, movies and meditation: what's happening in Canberra this weekend

Ron Cerabona
By Ron Cerabona
January 3 2024 - 5:30am
1 Summernats

Summernats is Australia's wildest horsepower party. Held over four massive days at Exhibition Park in Canberra, Summernats is a unique celebration of the modified car community. Since its humble beginnings in 1988, Summernats has grown to become a diverse, exciting and engaging event that constantly offers new attractions for entrants and spectators. Summernats features competition driving events, an elite hall, show and shine, drifting, trade show and exhibition, concerts, cruising, burnouts and more, with Summernats being the finals showdown for the National Burnout Master for the year. It's on at Exhibition Park in Canberra, Mitchell from January 4 to 7. See: summernats.com.au.

Ron Cerabona

Ron Cerabona

Arts reporter

As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au

