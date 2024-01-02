Motorcars, movies and meditation: what's happening in Canberra this weekend

Summernats is Australia's wildest horsepower party. Held over four massive days at Exhibition Park in Canberra, Summernats is a unique celebration of the modified car community. Since its humble beginnings in 1988, Summernats has grown to become a diverse, exciting and engaging event that constantly offers new attractions for entrants and spectators. Summernats features competition driving events, an elite hall, show and shine, drifting, trade show and exhibition, concerts, cruising, burnouts and more, with Summernats being the finals showdown for the National Burnout Master for the year. It's on at Exhibition Park in Canberra, Mitchell from January 4 to 7. See: summernats.com.au.
Canberra is cementing itself in the Summer of Tennis by hosting the highest level ATP (Association of Tennis Professionals) Challenger event worldwide, and the highest WTA (Women's Tennis Association) event the Capital has seen in decades. The combined ATP125 and WTA125 event promises to welcome a host of the world's top 100 players as they compete for a prize pool of USD$320,000. With local food and beverage available throughout the week, the Canberra International looks to be a celebration of the ACT community, showcasing the best of the Capital's local produce. It's on at Canberra Tennis Centre, 3 Riggall Place, Lyneham until January 6. See: canberrainternational.com.au.
Step right up to a world of wonder and excitement! Join the Warehouse Circus every week of these school holidays. With programs in Chifley and Kaleen, kids of all ages can unleash their inner acrobat, clown, and performer. These three-hour and six-hour programs are designed to spark creativity, build confidence, and cultivate lifelong skills, just like their graduates who shine in the circus spotlight. Kids can enjoy the positive social, health, and artistic outcomes that can come with practising circus skills. The classes are on at various dates and times until January 25 at Warehouse Circus (two locations in Kaleen and Chifley). See: warehousecircus.org.au.
Sunset cinema continues with movies under the stars on the Eucalyptus Lawns at the Australian National Botanic Gardens,. On Friday, January 5 is the CGI musical comedy Trolls Band Together, the third instalment in the Trolls franchise. Poppy discovers that Branch was once part of a boy band, BroZone, with his brothers: Floyd, John Dory, Spruce, and Clay. When Floyd is kidnapped, Branch and Poppy embark on a journey to reunite the other brothers and rescue Floyd. The voice cast includes Anna Kendrick and Justin Timberlake. On Saturday, January 5, Barbie has Australian Margot Robbie as the title character who lives an idyllic life in Barbieland with all the other Barbies (and Kens) until she has an existential crisis and must travel to the Real World to find answers. Gates open at 6.30pm, movie begins from last light. See: sunsetcinema.com.au.
This free session on Mindful Awareness is dedicated to helping you slow down, live each moment consciously, and find happiness amid the chaos. Every moment becomes an opportunity for progress, not perfection. Let each second bring you closer to a life filled with joy. It's on Saturday, January 7 at 3.30pm at Denman Village Community Centre, 5 Felstead Vis, Denman Prospect. To enrol visit: zfrmz.com.au/N4HMFAzxnjmGKzZKoazx.
At the National Portrait Gallery on Sunday January 7 from 1 to 3pm, drop in for a free session of drawing while istening to live music by Indonesian composer and performer, Lynden Bassett, who works across noise, electronic music, chamber music and improvisation.
All materials provided; for all ages and abilities.
See: portrait.gov.au.
Braddon is coming alive as Summernats 36 takes over the streets.
There will be three nights of cars, food and drinks, live music and more.
It's on from Thursday January 4 until Saturday January 6 in Lonsdale Street, Braddon. See: summernats.com.au.
Relax by the Corin Dam in the natural beauty of Namadgi at this summer music event. It's on Saturday January 6 from 3 to 7pm in Corin Forest, 1268 Corin Road, Paddys River.
See: corin.com.au.
At the Burns Club at 28 Kett Street, Kambah on Saturday, January 6 at 7pm, Leisa Keen Band will be playing a free concert. Keen has worked over 25 years in jazz, musical theatre and cabaret.
See: burnsclub.com.au.
Pokemon: Detective Pikachu (PG, 2019, Friday January 5 at 1pm) has the title character help Tim (Justice Smith) to find his missing father. The Rover (MA15+, 2015, Friday January 5 at 6pm) is set after a global economic collapse. Eric (Guy Pearce) is in pursuit of three men who steal his car alongside Rey (Robert Pattinson), the abandoned brother of one of the criminals. Super Mario Bros (PG, 1993, Saturday January 6 at 2pm), based on the video game, sees plumbers Mario (Bob Hoskins) and Luigi (John Leguizamo) face various obstacles as they go to rescue a princess. All films are on at Arc Cinema, National Film and Sound Archive. See: nfsa.gov.au.
