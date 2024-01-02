Motorcars, movies and meditation: what's happening in Canberra this weekend

Sunset cinema continues with movies under the stars on the Eucalyptus Lawns at the Australian National Botanic Gardens,. On Friday, January 5 is the CGI musical comedy Trolls Band Together, the third instalment in the Trolls franchise. Poppy discovers that Branch was once part of a boy band, BroZone, with his brothers: Floyd, John Dory, Spruce, and Clay. When Floyd is kidnapped, Branch and Poppy embark on a journey to reunite the other brothers and rescue Floyd. The voice cast includes Anna Kendrick and Justin Timberlake. On Saturday, January 5, Barbie has Australian Margot Robbie as the title character who lives an idyllic life in Barbieland with all the other Barbies (and Kens) until she has an existential crisis and must travel to the Real World to find answers. Gates open at 6.30pm, movie begins from last light. See: sunsetcinema.com.au.