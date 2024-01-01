Myf Warhurst and Zan Rowe bring Bang On podcast to Canberra

Calling all members of the Bang Fam - the hit podcast featuring Myf Warhurst and Zan Rowe is coming to Canberra.
Instead of simply enjoying them in your ears, you can witness the dynamic duo in person when they bring their Double J podcast, Bang On, to the stage in cities across the country.
Kicking off in Adelaide as part of the Adelaide Fringe Festival in February, followed by Newcastle, Perth and Hobart in March, Bendigo, Canberra, Melbourne and Brisbane in April, Sydney in May, Geelong in June, and finishing the tour with Wollongong, Cairns, Traralgon and Wyong in July, Bang On Live will see Warhurst and Rowe debrief on the conversations of the week.
"We're both ridiculously excited to be taking this podcast on a proper tour around the country for the first time because we'll finally get to meet all of our fabulous listeners (our devoted Bang Fam) - they've been through so much with us over the last eight years," the duo said.
"We simply cannot wait to see your faces and we guarantee to share wine time, probably laugh a lot, possibly cry just a little bit, and definitely do a 'faarshun' parade together. It's gonna be a hoot."
Created in 2017 for a bit of fun, Bang On brings together two of Australia's most respected and loved music journalists and presenters to chat about music, art, life and stuff.
It's all the biggest conversations you need to be across each week (but don't have the time to read a think-piece about).
The duo first met at a Radiohead concert in 2004 and became firm friends the following year when Rowe began working full-time at Triple J with Warhurst.
It's their endearing and enduring rapport that has made their podcast a huge success, and Bang On Live promises to be full of all the delightful pop culture moments and audience favourite segments of the podcast, plus special guests and those "for the live show only" moments along the way.
