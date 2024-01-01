What's in a name? Tennis prospect Volynets destined to shine on court

Some people just seem destined for sporting stardom, as if it were written in the stars - or on their birth certificate.
Think Usain Bolt, the fastest 100 metre sprinter in history. Or former hurdler Marina Stepanova, high jumper Nathan Leeper, surfer Layne Beachley or ex-NFL quarterback Chuck Long.
Tennis has Tennys Sandgren and Margaret Court - and now Canberra is being introduced to Katie Volynets.
"Some people think it's fake," Volynets told the Tennis Culture podcast after arriving in the capital ahead of this week's Canberra International.
Volynets battered fellow American Elizabeth Mandlik 6-2, 6-0 in the tournament's first round on Monday, while 17-year-old wildcard Pavle Marinkov upset seventh seed Luca Nardi 6-4, 6-1 in the men's draw.
World No.108 Volynets knows the path to the top could be long, but the 22-year-old is clear in her mission.
"I want to win multiple grand slams, and be No.1 in the world," Volynets said.
The American's first preference is the Australian Open, where she reached the third round last year. Then comes the US Open - for obvious reasons for a player hailing from Walnut Creek in California.
"I'm just super excited to start competition again. I played my last match on October 31, I had a wrist injury. It wasn't that bad but I had to take a full month off. I was itching to play again," Volynets said.
"I have a new team. I believe in consistency but sometimes things happen and you have to change the team or change the set-up. I was away from home for a while, training in Georgia for a year or so. I'm really happy to be back training in California.
"I have a good set-up and a good team behind me which always feels really good and helps the overall happiness and competing factor in tournaments.
"My new coach is Alejandro Dulko. He's from Argentina. What I like about him is we look at my game and what I'm good at, and we're improving each part of my game."
