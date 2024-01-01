Keri Hilson's return to music marked with Juicy Fest

The early noughties were filled with RnB hits created by Keri Hilson.
Whether the hitmaker was behind the mic or behind the scenes, the singer, songwriter and actress is behind hits including Pretty Girl Rock, Energy, Slow Dance, and Knock You Down (featuring Kanye West and Ne-Yo), as well as featuring on Timbaland's The Way I Are and Scream and T.I.'s Got Your Back.
Behind the scenes, the RnB superstar has penned songs for some of the biggest names in music including Britney Spears, Mary J Blige, Pussycat Dolls and more.
This month she lands Down Under as part of the 2024 class of Juicy Fest - the inaugural line-up for Canberra's edition of the RnB festival.
The biggest hip-hop and RnB festival in the southern hemisphere lands at Stage 88 on January 19, with events in Christchurch, Wellington, Tauranga, Auckland, Melbourne, Sydney, Perth and the Gold Coast.
This year's line-up - AKA the class of '24 - features musicians who will take festival-goers on a nostalgic journey through chart-topping hits with performers including T.I, T-Pain, The Game, Ashanti, Mase, Trey Songz, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Cassie, Fabolous and Mario.
For Hilson, the festival comes at a time when she is once again "ready" to dedicate her life to music.
It's been more than a decade since her latest release - with her album No Boys Allowed being released in 2010.
But featuring on a recent episode of Tank and J. Valentine's R&B Money Podcast, Hilson said after a period of "stress, depression [and] division amongst my team" she's ready to get back to what she loves.
"Now it's back to music," she said. "That's all there's left to do. I'm not done. I'm not finished, I'm not finished, I'm not finished. I ain't done... It took a second... A lot of things happened that prevented it. I blame it on one thing, but really it was years of struggle. Amen... I fought through that, but I'm free, and I'm ready."
The singer took some time ahead of Juicy Fest to chat all things Australia and onstage performance.
Why did you want to be part of Juicy Fest 2024?
I love being there in Australia and New Zealand. This is my third time touring and the crowds are really great! ... I expect the same crazy party energy I've always shared there with my fans!
What is your experience of Australia?
Australia has amazing design and aesthetic. Great fashion as well. It's very uniquely coastal and "forward". I especially love the accents and beautiful mixtures of its people. The warmth during this time of year is a plus, but it's how nice the people are and how energetic the crowds are for me, honestly.
What is so special about performing live? What does it give the audience?
The stage is the one place I get to see and experience how fans experience me. What lines they remember, which songs they've gravitated towards, and I get to understand my craft through their eyes. The audience gets to enjoy me enjoying them - it's kind of like we're celebrating each other at the same time.
What can people expect from your Juicy Fest set?
Fans can expect to see the music they've connected to sonically come alive. You know I have to perform songs like Pretty Girl Rock, Knock You Down, Energy, Lose Control, and The Way I Are, but this year I really wanted to add lesser-performed songs - and features - that did well in the region, but American fans don't see me do often.
How do you feel knowing you have a big following in Australia?
I feel really blessed that there's somewhere across the world that my voice and writing has taken off. This is the dream man.
What's something people don't know about you?
You'd probably be surprised to know how well I swim or play basketball. I was a junior national swimmer and broke records for my state. Basketball I was MVP and two years best offensive player. My athletic side is a big undercurrent to who I am, even musically.
How do you prepare before you go on-stage?
I stretch, drink my tea, spray my throat, walk or jog to open my lungs, drink loads of water to hydrate, and warm my vocals up with exercises before singing other songs to stay warm. Then I pray with my team and hit the stage.
What message do you want to send out to Australian audiences?
I'd like for them to really understand how much I can appreciate their appreciation for me and my art. And how much that means to me to be well received and asked to return so many times.
Juicy Fest is at Stage 88 on January 19. For tickets go to juicyfest.co.
