Property v shares; doing the numbers on what's best for you

Then I had a quick look at my capital gains tax liability. I started with a back-of-the-envelope calculation that $530,000 less a base cost of $230,000 cost would create a taxable gain of $300,000, which would come back to $150,000 after the 50 per cent discount, and then be split $75,000 to my wife and myself as joint owners. That hurt, but it got worse when I checked out the purchase file. On the accountant's advice we had negotiated the purchase price to be split $140,000 for land and buildings and $80,000 for depreciable items. The thinking was that it is always better to take a tax deduction sooner rather than later. True, but your base cost is going to be only $140,000 because we have enjoyed 20 years of tax deductions; that increased the taxable capital gain by $80,000.