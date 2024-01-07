Property v shares; doing the numbers on what's best for you

Twenty years ago we decided a residential property would be a good investment, and settled upon a suburban unit close to transport. We paid $220,000. Fifteen years ago when the tenant left, I rented the property to an elderly lady who was a long-time friend. I charged her a reasonable rent, and because she was the perfect tenant, I was loath to increase it.
Recently she moved to aged care, and I took the opportunity to reflect on the investment. The key to success in real estate is to add value, which is hard to do with an apartment: they tend to lose their charm as time passes and more modern units become available. Two decades have passed since we bought it, and have decided to sell. Agents tell us $550,000 is the going rate, so we'll have more than doubled our money.
For interest, I ran the numbers through the stock market calculator on my website and discovered that if I had invested $220,000 in the All Ordinaries accumulation index 20 years ago, I would now have $1.23 million. That's a compound gain of 9 per cent per annum. And there's more. Instead of getting a taxable income of $500 a week rent - less outgoings such as body corporate fees, rates, insurance, and land tax - that $1.23 million in an index fund would be returning $55,530 year, or $1063 a week. The cream on the cake would be that the income would be almost tax-free, thanks to franking.
Then I had a quick look at my capital gains tax liability. I started with a back-of-the-envelope calculation that $530,000 less a base cost of $230,000 cost would create a taxable gain of $300,000, which would come back to $150,000 after the 50 per cent discount, and then be split $75,000 to my wife and myself as joint owners. That hurt, but it got worse when I checked out the purchase file. On the accountant's advice we had negotiated the purchase price to be split $140,000 for land and buildings and $80,000 for depreciable items. The thinking was that it is always better to take a tax deduction sooner rather than later. True, but your base cost is going to be only $140,000 because we have enjoyed 20 years of tax deductions; that increased the taxable capital gain by $80,000.
Next I started to think about timing. There are tax cuts coming on July 1, so it would be smart to delay any sale until after that date. The unit needs refurbishing by way of new carpets and paint, and it would be impractical to lease an unfurnished unit for a short time. So I'm looking at least six months with no income. Since I'm now right into selling mode, and want the sales proceeds in our bank account as soon as possible, the last thing we want is a tenant who won't leave.
This experience has reinforced what I've been saying for years: as you get older, your best investment is shares - not property. Shares give you tax-advantaged income and can be sold in whole or in part within a few days. With property, you have income with no tax advantage, lots of regular expenses, and if you need money, you can't sell the back bedroom.
Here's to a healthy and prosperous New Year.
I have a two-year-old and have set up a children's bank account with bonus interest. I have close to $10,000. Is this the best option? What tax effective investment options are available for children?
I have long suggested that insurance bonds are the perfect investment to build up funds for children and grandchildren because there is nothing to declare on anybody's tax return each year as the earnings accrue as bonuses. Furthermore, at any stage the bond can be transferred to the child free of capital gains tax. An insurance bond is a tax paid investment with the fund paying tax at up to 30 per cent on your behalf.
A good example is Generation Life's ChildBuilder insurance bond which can be a great way to create wealth for your children for a specific purpose. You may want to provide for their education, help them buy a home or both. ChildBuilder can help you do this in a tax-effective way, while still remaining flexible enough to adapt to life's unexpected moments.
While insurance bond funds are taxed at a maximum of 30 per cent, the ChildBuilder's long-term effective tax rate may be much lower depending on the investments you select. A financial adviser can help you select the most appropriate bond for your situation.
I bank with the CBA which prior to two years ago had an ATM and branch in the local shopping centre. The shopping centre has a Coles and numerous other shops and previously had other banks and ATMs, all gone. Further from home Newcastle West has large shopping centre, Officeworks, Coles, Big W, Woolworths supermarket, dozens of other shops. The nearest CBA ATM to me is in an obscure location in Newcastle East with only paid on street parking. Any suggestions?
I suggest you do what I do. Get yourself an ING Orange Everyday debit card which has no fees - provided you deposit at least $1000 every month and make five transactions of any size - it could be five cups of coffee, and ING refunds commissions at every ATM in Australia. This means you could use any ATM, including at shopping centres and service stations.
Could you tell me if there is a limit on how much a person can have in superannuation. I think I have read $1.9 million but where I read this escapes me.
There is no limit on what your superannuation can grow to, but there are limits on what you can contribute. These depend on your age and possibly your balance. You cannot make non-concessional contributions to super once your balance reaches $1.9 million but you can still make concessional (tax deductible) contributions as long as you pass the age criteria or the work test (if 67 to 75). The most you can transfer to pension mode is $1.9 million. Once you have made that transfer the amount you can have in pension mode can grow provided you are making the required pension withdrawals.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.