Three teenagers charged over multiple burglaries in Fyshwick and Wright

Three teenagers allegedly breached bail and committed a series of burglaries in Fyshwick and Wright in December.
Police say they were called to multiple burglaries at businesses in Fyshwick in the early hours of December 17.
CCTV showed a stolen red Mitsubishi SUV at some locations. The car was found on fire in Isabella Plains later that morning.
Police identified three suspects after an investigation. On December 29, police executed a search warrant at the home of one of the people and say they found items linked to the robberies.
Another two burglaries that took place in Wright the day before, on December 28, have also been linked to group.
Police arrested a 15-year-old, a 16-year-old and an 18-year-old at a home in the city's south on December 31.
The 18-year-old was charged with riding in a motor vehicle without consent, aggravated burglary, joint commission theft, breach of bail and a good behaviour order.
The 15-year-old boy was charged with unauthorised entry of a motor vehicle and breach of bail.
The 16-year-old boy was charged with breaching bail.
Police said they are continuing to investigate and expect further charges to come.
Anyone with information in relation to these burglaries is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or report them through the Crime Stoppers ACT website, quoting reference number 7622606.
