The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Three teenagers charged over multiple burglaries in Fyshwick and Wright

Natalie Vikhrov
By Natalie Vikhrov
Updated January 1 2024 - 11:40am, first published 11:39am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Three teenagers allegedly breached bail and committed a series of burglaries in Fyshwick and Wright in December.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Vikhrov

Natalie Vikhrov

Federal politics and public service reporter

Natalie Vikhrov reports on federal politics and public service for The Canberra Times. Prior to this, she spent several years covering human rights in Eastern Europe, including Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Get in touch via natalie.vikhrov@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.