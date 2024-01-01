Missing Iraq papers grounds for concern

There are serious questions that need answering around the conduct of the former Morrison government's failure to hand over some cabinet documents from the time of the Iraq war to the National Archives of Australia.
As is customary on January 1, the National Archives made public previously secret official papers from 20 years ago.
In this case, the year 2003 was particularly contentious.
President George W. Bush seemed anxious to go to war with Iraq, and he needed allies. One of the main rationales for what later became known as "the rush to war" was that Iraq's leader Saddam Hussein had powerful weapons, and so needed to be disarmed.
A joint resolution of the United States Congress claimed the intent was to "disarm Iraq of weapons of mass destruction, to end Saddam Hussein's support for terrorism, and to free Iraqi people".
But it has been well established that there were no "weapons of mass destruction". Saddam Hussein was certainly a brutal tyrant but he did not have the ability to wreak nuclear destruction.
The criticism from the left, not just in Australia but in Britain, too, has long been that the Australian (and British) security services knew the true unthreatening situation but that the leaders decided that they were going to follow the United States into battle no matter what.
Don't let the facts get in the way of the politics, was the alleged unspoken mantra.
The prime minister of the time, John Howard, was in favour of a strong alliance with the United States, so the cabinet documents from that period would be very illuminating about how much he knew and what his motivation was.
The department of the prime minister and cabinet said on Monday that the previous government under Scott Morrison had failed to hand over all of the 2003 cabinet documents to the National Archives, including those prepared for the national security committee of cabinet.
The department blamed "administrative oversights" for the missing records. It said that the documents were only found two weeks ago and so didn't make the deadline for possible publication.
They will now be scrutinised by the security agencies, and it may be that they will not be released to the public.
That would present a difficulty. In secretive and difficult times, conspiracy theories run wild.
It is good news that the former defence and foreign affairs secretary Dennis Richardson will review whether "all relevant records have been transferred".
But any conclusion short of one which results in the public being able to see the full process which led Australia to war would be unsatisfactory.
It is true that "only" two Australian service personnel died in the war. That is tragedy enough for their families but the catastrophic consequences of the war were much wider. Estimates of the total deaths are still disputed but all agree that more than 100,000 people died through violence.
On top of that, a very important region of the world was thrown into a turmoil from which it is yet to recover.
We need to know how that happened. The Australian people need to know whether they were deceived deliberately by the government.
Governments are invariably in favour of "transparency". There is no greater need for transparency than over the decisions about war or peace.
Missing documents prompt suspicion. That suspicion must be allayed quickly.
