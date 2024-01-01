The Canberra Times
Barr's push for more Canberra-Sydney trains is welcome

By Letters to the Editor
January 2 2024 - 5:30am
ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr wants more express train services to Sydney. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong
ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr's support for more capacity on the Canberra to Sydney train service is welcome ("Barr to push NSW govt for extra Canberra-Sydney train services", December 29 ). Let's hope he can persuade the NSW government to deliver this and preferably an additional daily service.

