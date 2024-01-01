Barr's push for more Canberra-Sydney trains is welcome

Re Richard Elliot (Letters, December 29) from Yarralumla's praise for eucalyptus trees in the recent storm. Storms will unfortunately take out trees in their path. I sincerely hope Richard appreciates his "exotics" in Yarralumla. He really does live in a luxurious suburb with Yarralumla's stunning collection of Plane, Oak, Maple, Birch and Willow trees. While most Canberrans swelter under radiant road heat, sparse shade from gums creating sparse soil, toxic eucalyptus tree litter all year round with accompanied blocked storm water, and sudden limb drops (without storm or warning), Yarralumla is a glorious green oasis of shade. I believe it is time to acknowledge the superiority of deciduous urban forests, such as those in Yarralumla (and indeed other nearby neighbourhoods of Ainslie, Forrest, Griffith, the Curtin Horse paddock). I would like to see the ACT government replicate these lush cool deciduous canopies across all of Canberra, and to do so for our capital's future generations.