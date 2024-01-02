We're charging along the road to long-distance EV driving

Contrary to assertions by Anton Buchi (Letters, December 30), plenty of electric vehicles available right now can make the journey to Adelaide without trouble. Fast DC charging is plentiful along the popular route through Gundagai, Albury, Horsham and Keith. No leg of the trip is more than 230 kilometres, which is much less than the highway range of most EVs. Out of the 15-hour drive, less than two hours are required for charging stops, with some of them only a few minutes each. I assume Mr Buchi needs to stop for rest breaks during a road trip. These towns all have fast chargers of 50kW or more and many sites have multiple plugs.
Mr Buchi objects to having to "book overnight accommodation". I suggest that if he expects to drive all 1260 kilometres in one day, he is a menace to himself and other travellers. Furthermore, motels increasingly provide on-site, overnight charging. This reduces the need to stop at highway public chargers. No need to be "pulling a trailer with a diesel generator". That is pure, gratuitous nonsense.
Sadly, Mr Buchi's letter regurgitates the common excuse that "we are not quite there yet", perhaps justifying his intention to purchase yet another fossil-powered vehicle - one that will emit carcinogenic fumes for years to come.
In response to Anton Buchi's (Letters, December 30) reluctance to buy an electric vehicle for long journeys, I recently drove my Hyundai Ioniq fully electric car some 5000 kilometres from Brisbane to Adelaide, returning via Melbourne and Canberra. On the entire trip, only twice - at Hay and Waikerie - did the time required for charging make an overnight stay convenient.
Whilst most charging networks are sporadic at present, I expect rapid change and am considering travelling to Perth in 2024.
Irwin Ross (Letters, December 31) has missed my entire point in regard to the comments on Eisenhower's address on the "danger of the military-industrial complex" as it relates to any economy.
The point was that profits and the political obsession with gross domestic product (GDP) can drive all wars. Once they are started, "defence" arguments on any side are irrelevant. Indeed the same can be said for disasters caused by climate change. Our governments continue to approve new fossil fuel mines and gas fields while our homes burn down or are washed away. Clearly in all matters political, profits take precedence over people.
Sorry Mr Willheim (Letters, December 30), being supportive of people who want organisations (eg Cricket Australia) to take a stance about artists and sport persons using their platforms to make personal and political statements is simply wrong.
Usman Khawaja's statement is about lives being equal, no matter their ethnicity, religion, etc, is a humanitarian statement rather than party political or personal. He's saying what many in our communities believe and we're grateful he has a platform to ensure these murders are not hidden and the issue is front and centre.
To say otherwise suggests we should sweep deaths, particularly of innocent children, under the carpet and ignore them.
As yet another year ends I find myself again enraged at the inequitable government funding of our public schools. I have just read a report by Trevor Cobbold in Pearls and Irritations. He details the funding increases over the years from 2009 to 2021. Private schools received an extra $2697 per head for each student, Catholic schools received $2310 and public school students received $1062. He put these figures next to the distribution of low socioeconomic status students enrolled in each sector. Private schools have 12 per cent, Catholic schools have 18 per cent and public schools have 33 per cent.
So funding in our education sector is the reverse of the Gonski recommendations. Instead of funding disadvantage, in this country we fund advantage, and we wonder why our overall results are so poor compared to other countries who actually fund students who need it.
Cobbold also analysed the latest Program for International Student Assessment results removing the effects of SES on outcomes and found that our great investment in private education actually gave lower results for equivalent SES students in the private sector than for those in the public sector.
However the main issue is the lack of adequate resources to address disadvantage in our low SES students. If we want our democracy to flourish we need to provide a first class education that is available to all citizens. That requires a needs-based funding model.
The federal government in 2003 claimed Australia was entering the war in Iraq on the basis of "evidence available" about Iraq's moves to acquire weapons of mass destruction.
The United Nations inspectors (led by Hans Blix) had already issued reports of no such evidence, and this was ignored by the US and its allies when deciding to intervene without UN approval.
It makes one very sceptical when evidence is claimed but not revealed, and about the way "intelligence" is kept secret to suit those in power.
The war in Iraq had devastating human and material consequences. The absence of a formal inquiry into Australia's role means no one has been held accountable for the decision to take part.
Your editorial of January 1 ("This new year is fraught with danger") is profoundly disappointing, not so much for its recognition of dangers ahead, but because of its underlying assumptions and analysis.
The "liberal democratic order" - the rapacious capitalism we know as neoliberalism - has profoundly failed the American people to secure fairness and basic welfare, giving rise to Trump populism.
Likewise, grievous US foreign policy failures have led to avoidable wars in Ukraine and Palestine/Israel.
If there is no justice there will never be peace, and simplistic thinking that reduces a complicated world into "good/bad", "democracy/autocracy" is both lazy and dangerous.
We know from history what happens when empires (democratic and otherwise) clash with cascading alliances and bloody military solutions to human disputes.
It's always catastrophic to life, and leads to unforeseen, and often, very very unwelcome consequences.
After the hottest year in human history we really do need to start solving problems with justice and equity at the forefront of our minds and stop the focus on escalating preparations for war.
As with all disputes, it would be helpful to start by looking at every conflict from the point of view of the "other".
It is just not that hard to embrace our common humanity and be fair.
Looking across to Regatta Point, New Year's Day 2024 marks the fourth year's start since the hailstorm-damaged Canadian flagpole was removed from the site in November 2020. (And dare I say it, since the Canadian flagpole was erected there in August 1957, Australia Day 2024 will be the fourth Australia Day in recent times without that focal point being part of the day's ceremonies.)
The NCA website advises that: "Canada and Australia have agreed to replace the Canadian Flagpole at Regatta Point. Officials are working together on a suitable replacement and will be in a position to advise further in 2022".
Apart from that outdated advice, silence.
Given the passage of time since posting that advice, is it possible for the NCA to provide updated advice about when we can expect to see the reinstatement of the Regatta Point flagpole?
I agree with the stand being taken by Friends of the Federal Fairways group against a residential development within the Federal golf course ("New group says 'FOFF' to development", January 1), which abuts eastern Hughes and northern Garran.
The proposed development will consist of 125 residences, which will accommodate between about 150 and 200 people and at least 125 cars.
Present access to Federal golf course is a narrow, winding road beginning at Stonehaven Crescent, Deakin (close to Mugga Way, Forrest).
It is likely that a new road will be built to link the new residences with either the Hughes or Garran shops.
The considerable increase in road traffic would be welcomed by the shop owners and operators, but not by the local residents.
Rubbish Mario Stivala (Letters, December 29), the ALP was given 24 hours to consider the AUKUS "wedge" put forward by the LNP just prior to a federal election. The LNP was the mob playing crass political games.
Doug Hurst (Letters, December 27) seems to think that because Beijing was unusually cold, not hot, then climate change doesn't exist. All the predictions for global (as in averaged across the globe) climate change include increased variability and severity, so an unusually cold spell anywhere would fit perfectly.
So Coles has now put Easter hot cross buns on its shelves (December 28). Isn't this a bit weird? Just having marked Christ's birth with supermarket-fuelled consumption we are now being asked by Coles three days later to consume again to mark Christ's death!
Andrew Barr says an express service that stopped less frequently between Canberra and Sydney could deliver faster travel time without the need for expensive or intrusive infrastructure upgrades ("Barr to push NSW govt for extra Canberra-Sydney train services," December 29). There is an express bus service that stops less frequently between Civic and Woden. It delivers faster travel times than his proposed expensive and intrusive infrastructure upgrades.
Estimated cost to Australia of weaning systems off fossil fuels: $3 trillion ("The eye-watering figure Australia needs to spend to reach net zero", December 31).
Potential saving: a chance of contributing to the preservation of life on Earth.
Thank you for your editorial (January 1). Good thoughts, but I still have a misgiving about these old men competing to be US president. One is slightly older than me, and the other only slightly younger, and I have been retired for 16 years. Where are the younger people who have the ambition to lead the country? Remember JFK and his inaugural address, when he said, in summary, "a new generation of Americans"?
Leon Arundell says (Letters, January 1) Australia should offer citizenship to terrorists defecting from Hamas or Russians attacking Ukraine and Israelis attacking Gaza. Does Australia need other other countries' criminals dumped here? Or is it wiser to offer citizenship to the victims of these criminals.
Is there anything more pathetic than a politician defending a bad decision in the face of overwhelming evidence to the contrary. Ex-Howard minister Robert Hill believes the decision to invade Iraq was correct despite there being no evidence of weapons of mass destruction. He justifies the decision saying it was based on the evidence of the time. Maybe so, but at least have the decency to admit that in hindsight it was a big mistake. Howard will never own up to the error.
