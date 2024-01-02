The Canberra Times
We're charging along the road to long-distance EV driving

By Letters to the Editor
January 3 2024 - 5:30am
Charging stations are becoming more common.
Contrary to assertions by Anton Buchi (Letters, December 30), plenty of electric vehicles available right now can make the journey to Adelaide without trouble. Fast DC charging is plentiful along the popular route through Gundagai, Albury, Horsham and Keith. No leg of the trip is more than 230 kilometres, which is much less than the highway range of most EVs. Out of the 15-hour drive, less than two hours are required for charging stops, with some of them only a few minutes each. I assume Mr Buchi needs to stop for rest breaks during a road trip. These towns all have fast chargers of 50kW or more and many sites have multiple plugs.

