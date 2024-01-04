Kids bored these holidays? Why not add a dash of drama and theatrics

Based on the classic fairy tale, this is an interactive Storytime Ballet aimed at children three and older. It tells the story of a kind young girl whose stepmother and stepsisters won't let her go to a ball at the palace. Cinderella is visited by her fairy godmother who magically transforms her into a princess, complete with glittering ball gown and glass slippers. Choreographed for The Australian Ballet by David McAllister, this narrated show is on at the Playhouse, Canberra Theatre Centre from January 11-14 at various times. See: canberratheatrecentre.com.au.

