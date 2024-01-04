Kids bored these holidays? Why not add a dash of drama and theatrics

If you'd like your children to experience the magic of live theatre - magic, ballet, and more - there's lots on these school holidays for different ages.
This theatrical adaptation of Lewis Carroll's classic book features colourful costumes, ingenious puppetry, as well as actors to tell the story of Alice's adventures down the rabbit hole where she encounters such curious creatures as the White Rabbit, the Mad Hatter and the Cheshire Cat. It's on at the Canberra Theatre on January 8 at 2pm and 4pm. See: canberratheatrecentre.com.au.
Based on the classic fairy tale, this is an interactive Storytime Ballet aimed at children three and older. It tells the story of a kind young girl whose stepmother and stepsisters won't let her go to a ball at the palace. Cinderella is visited by her fairy godmother who magically transforms her into a princess, complete with glittering ball gown and glass slippers. Choreographed for The Australian Ballet by David McAllister, this narrated show is on at the Playhouse, Canberra Theatre Centre from January 11-14 at various times. See: canberratheatrecentre.com.au.
Escape into a world where sawdust and sequins join cutting-edge illusions and spectacular magic. Showgirls will levitate, disappear and fly high in the air as part of the production. Australia's Got Talent finalist Michael Boyd will perform death-defying escapes and present ingenious illusions to baffle and delight and Britain's Got Talent semi-finalist Sascha Williams will astound audiences with his high-risk rola-bola act that has taken him all over the world. At the Canberra Theatre on January 13 at 6.30pm and January 14 at 2pm. See: canberratheatrecentre.com.au.
Dr Seuss's classic story is about two bored kids who are visited by, yes, a cat wearing a hat who - along with Thing One and Thing Two - shows them how to make their own fun. At the Canberra Theatre on January 16 at 10.30am and 1pm. See: canberratheatrecentre.com.au.
Eric Carle's story is performed live on stage with three other Carle tales - Brown Bear, Brown Bear, What Do You See?, Ten Little Rubber Ducks, and The Very Busy Spider. Created by Jonathan Rockefeller, each production of the critically acclaimed show features a menagerie of more than 75 magical puppets. At the Playhouse, Canberra Theatre Centre from February 2-3 at various times. See: canberratheatrecentre.com.au.
Adapted from Dav Pilkey's books, this show tells the story of Dog Man, who loves to fight crime and chew on the furniture. Can he save the city from Flippy the cyborg fish and his army of Beasty Buildings? Can he catch Petey, the world's most evil cat, who has cloned himself to exact revenge on the doggy do-gooder? It's on at the Canberra Theatre on April 19 and 20, various times. See: canberratheatrecentre.com.au.
