The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Good News

'Everyone's very excited': ACT's first babies of 2024 separated by mere minutes

Lanie Tindale
By Lanie Tindale
Updated January 1 2024 - 7:39pm, first published 7:28pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

In the very early hours of Monday, two tiny munchkins ignored their due dates and raced to be Canberra's first-born baby of 2024.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lanie Tindale

Lanie Tindale

Reporter

I am a reporter at The Canberra Times, and was previously a trainee. I have covered various topics at the masthead, including courts, federal politics, breaking news, features and opinion. I previously worked in digital news. I am now a general news reporter, with a focus on health. lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.