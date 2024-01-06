Mann's film shifts gears from high-octane thriller to family drama

Ferrari (KMA 15+, 130 minutes)
4 stars
If you want to see filmmaking that surprises you, absolutely punches you in the guts, has a whole cinema yell out, that's Michael Mann's latest film, Ferrari.
It's only a moment, quite late in the film, but it's a moment so powerful it reminds us that Mann still has surprises up his sleeve at age 80.
There's plenty of speculation that this is Mann's final film, and while that would be a tragedy for us all after a career that includes Heat and The Insider, what a way to bow out.
This film explores the life of legendary motoring figure Enzo Ferrari, with Mann's writer Troy Kennedy Martin adapting Brock Yates's book Enzo Ferrari: The Man, The Cars,The Races, The Machine.
Fortunately Mann and Martin understand that brevity is the soul of wit and so they've lost nine words out of that title and they've focused on just a few months in the man's life.
They're pivotal months, not just in the life of Enzo Ferrari, but in motor racing and car manufacturing.
We drive past cars with that iconic prancing horse badge every day so we're fairly confident the company survives by the end, but such a dark cloud hangs over all of the characters its hard to know where the story is going.
Former race car driver Enzo Ferrari (Adam Driver) started an automobile manufacturing company with his wife Laura (Penelope Cruz) as Italy was starting to rebuild its economy after World War II. A decade later, Laura is holding the company's books together while Enzo pours his passion and the company's money into his motor racing team.
A tragedy at the track loses Ferrari's main race car driver. He brings on the photogenic driver Alfonso de Portago (Gabriel Leone) to keep positive media attention on the company, but reminds him that if he's going to bring girlfriends to the track, they'd better not pull focus from the Ferrari logo.
As the company's fortunes are on the wane, Laura and Enzo know their company's only hope for survival is drawing a financial backer. Ferrari desperately needs a win at the prestigious Mille Miglia race to draw this backer, depending on the Ferrari team of de Portago, Peter Collins (Jack O'Connell) and Piero Taruffi (Patrick Dempsey). With so much at stake, the timing is not great that Enzo's secret mistress Lina (Shailene Woodley) is pressing Enzo to recognise his bastard son for the boy's confirmation.
This film works on many levels, gear-shifting throughout from family drama to high-octane sports film, but particularly because the performances are mostly fantastic. I say mostly because Woodley is such strange casting, and barely pretends to be Italian, but that's a minor quibble when we have Penelope Cruz just scorching in her scenes with Driver. He is not at all recognisable as that Star Wars megastar, and immediately recognisable as this historic Italian figure. He's a driven man, pun intended, draped in the sadness of the loss of his first son, and Driver lets us in on his internalised pain.
Ferrari hits cinemas the week Canberra hosts Australia's biggest car festival and the timing is so right.
This film is a dream for lovers of classic cars and classic fashion and it must have been such fun for costume designer Massimo Cantini Parrini and production designer Maria Djurkovic. The team had access to the Ferrari family homes and vintage cars and what seems like quite a generous budget to recreate the era.
Mann's cameras get us in close in the racing scenes, and you don't need to be a car lover to feel their impact, pun again intended.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.