The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Police arrest man found hiding in cupboard for alleged weapons crimes

HN
By Hannah Neale
January 2 2024 - 10:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Police have arrested a man, who they say was found hiding in a cupboard, for allegedly possessing prohibited weapons.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HN

Hannah Neale

Reporter

Hannah is a reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering ACT courts. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.