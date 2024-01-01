Police arrest man found hiding in cupboard for alleged weapons crimes

Police have arrested a man, who they say was found hiding in a cupboard, for allegedly possessing prohibited weapons.
The 27-year-old Denman Prospect man was set to face the ACT Magistrates Court on Tuesday.
Police allege at 5.10pm on Monday, officers were called to a home in Denman Prospect after the man - who had a warrant out for his arrest - was spotted at the location.
Officers claim to have found him hiding inside a cupboard.
A search of the man allegedly revealed three bank cards and one Victorian drivers licence - all belonging to other people, as well as a small amount of what police believe to be cannabis.
A further search of the home is alleged to have revealed a black silencer, a black, spring-loaded double-edged knife, a Taser, as well as ammunition.
The man was arrested and allegedly resisted and refused to provide police with his details.
He is set to be charged with eight offences including possessing a prohibited weapon, possessing ammunition, and obstructing or resisting a territory public official.
Police also found components that are believed to belong to slam-type firearms, as well as small quantities of what police believe to be methamphetamine.
Further charges are anticipated pending forensic examination.
