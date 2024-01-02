Good reasons for optimism in 2024

Unemployment is still as low as it's been in more than half a century.
We are not out of the woods yet. There is still some economic pain to come - but the signs are that the worst may be over. In what passes for an optimistic assessment these difficult days, economists think that things are unlikely to get much worse and should get a little better.
Inflation is falling and that ought to mean that interest rates will start to fall, easing the burden of mortgage payments - eventually.
The Reserve Bank of Australia forecast that the annual rate of price rises will fall to about 3.5 per cent by the end of 2024. That's still slightly above the central bank's target but it's a move in the right direction.
And this improvement has been achieved without slamming on the brakes so hard that a recession happened. We seem to have achieved the much-desired "soft landing".
The Reserve Bank has forecast that the economy will grow by 2 per cent this coming year. This is not stunning - but it's not a recession where the economy actually shrinks which some feared a year ago.
And unemployment is still not far off as low as it's been in half a century.
The housing market remains pretty steady. There have been some wobbles as mortgage rates have risen but nothing anywhere near a crash.
Superannuation funds ought to be in good shape after the Australian stock market rose by 8 per cent in 2023, albeit not by as much as markets in other countries.
Behind all this good news is the fact that economists seem to have largely got it right. Higher interest rates, while painful, seem to have done their job without squeezing us into recession.
The Treasurer Jim Chalmers has said that annual rises in wages should begin to outstrip inflation in the coming months. And this growth in real pay for workers is something we should cheer after decades of stagnating real wages.
It is, of course, still too early to crack open the sparkling wine. Muted celebration is more in order. For most families, a sudden surge in prosperity is not on the way - just realistic hope of an end to what has seemed like a relentlessly tougher situation.
In 2023, for example, households experienced a 5 per cent fall in their real disposable income. This coming year, the best estimates are that the fall will be 1 per cent.
This last figure shows that we shouldn't get carried away in our optimism. Households will still find their budgets tight - but with some prospect of the worst being over.
The usual caveat applies: the future is uncertain. The unexpected catches even the best forecasters out. As the American baseball player and coach Yogi Berra put it: "It's tough to make predictions, especially about the future."
The biggest uncertainty clouding 2024 is the impact of war. The two big conflicts - in Russia and the Middle East - are both in oil and gas producing regions.
The United States, in particular, has moved successfully (so far) to head off the disruption caused by attacks on commercial shipping in the Red Sea. Its military counter-attacks on the attackers have kept the sea route open. Rerouting ships around South Africa would have increased costs.
Sanctions against Russia have not been as successful. While it is true that Europe has somewhat weaned itself off Russian oil, Russia has found new new buyers in India, China and Turkey.
So clouds are there as we enter 2024. We are not likely to greet joyous sunshine.
But let us count our blessings. The outlook is brighter than it was a year ago. Australia remains a peaceful and prosperous country. We have avoided the pitfalls we feared this time last year.
Let us look on the bright side.
