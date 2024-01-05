More than just a game: how bad sports parents are ruining our kids

Karen Viggers had no idea people thought she was one of those shouty mums on the sidelines of her children's soccer matches.
The Canberra-based author, veterinarian, wife and mother of two loved nothing more than pulling on her beanie on a frosty Saturday morning and heading down to her local oval to watch her children play.
"My children played from grassroots to Premier League to elite level, they refereed, I even refereed for a few seasons, my husband coached, our weekends revolved around football," she says.
"But then one day someone mentioned my enthusiasm, if you like, and it really made me consider my own behaviour."
In June 2018, when her own children were young teenagers, there was an alleged violent incident involving parents at an under 12s football game between Canberra Olympic and Canberra FC, at Downer Oval.
It is believed it was a fiery encounter, culminating in an FC player kicking his Olympic opponent, for which the 16-year-old referee sent him off, The Canberra Times reported at the time.
Two players then exchanged punches, which sparked the parent of the Olympic player to run onto the pitch and allegedly grab the FC child by the throat.
His father then rushed out to defend his son, shoulder charging the Olympic parent before getting hit from behind by another spectator.
Capital Football, the governing body of the game in Canberra, suspended the FC player for seven weeks, banned his father from games for about six weeks, and the Olympic parent for about 10 weeks.
When the two teams met a few rounds later, only players, coaches and officials were allowed inside the stadium, it was reported.
"My daughter could have been playing in that game but she was coming back from injury and was in another team but I knew a lot of the families involved," Viggers said.
"I just started wondering what sort of parent would get involved like that, or what had happened ... that a brawl of this nature would even happen in a game of children's sport."
So she set about writing Sidelines, her fifth novel.
Imagine Christos Tsiolkas's The Slap set not in a suburban backyard at a barbecue, but at a local sports oval during an under 14s game.
An incident, and its fallout, told from differing perspectives, different points of view.
"I felt I was pretty well qualified to write a book like this," she says.
"My husband David had played professionally, my children were playing at the elite level, and as a writer I'm an observer. There were things happening around sport I could see.
"When I finished writing my last novel, The Orchardist's Daughter, in 2019, my children were no longer playing and I was actually kind of angry about a lot of injustices I had seen over the years, ones that affected my own children as well as their teammates, I was angry about a lot of things.
"The first few drafts were too angry, I'll admit that, but it was something I just had to write about."
While there is an scene similar to the real-life Canberra incident at the core of Sidelines, Viggers says she's drawn threads from real-life experiences and spun them with what she feels is an ongoing conversation about sport in Australia as a whole.
"Australia is a sporting nation that likes to win," she says.
"Sometimes we don't go about that in the best way.
"Many of us would love to see our kids succeed at sport, to do well, to pick up professional contracts whether it be football, rugby, cricket, whatever.
"But maybe we have to ask at what cost."
Viggers believes the time is right for a conversation about the role of parents in their children's sporting endeavours.
That it's time to ask if we're becoming over-invested in pushing them to succeed, if we've forgotten why most kids start playing sport in the first place.
"It's a bit zeitgeisty at the moment," she says.
"In the wake of the Matilda's success at the World Cup last year, there's a broader conversation about getting girls into sport.
"The recent documentary on Netflix about David Beckham highlighted how hard his father was on him.
"You could see how it had a big toll on him. His issues with mental health, his relationships. He said in the documentary he was scared of his father's feedback, that he was often in tears ...
"There was a quote about how he thought he was able to cope with abuse from fans because he had been dealing with his father's criticisms his whole life."
Viggers also mentions a blog post by former Olympic swimmer Libby Trickett on Mamamia in December 2023.
Trickett won four gold medals in her Olympic career; now she's a mother of four kids under eight juggling Saturday mornings like the rest of us and wondering what their sporting future holds.
"We are so lucky in this county to have such enthusiastic parents signing their children up to sports like soccer, tennis, netball, basketball," Trickett wrote.
"In fact, by the age of 12, 70 per cent of Aussie kids are playing sport. As someone, for which sport has played a huge part in my life, this makes me endlessly happy.
"But then something starts to happen. Our sport-loving tweens turn into teens who are dropping out faster than you can say, 'But I've just paid the registration fees'."
Trickett, and the research, suggests the behaviour of parents has something to do with it.
Recent research from Victoria University found that one in three people they surveyed said they'd experienced abuse by a parent during their time in community sport.
Psychological abuse by parents was reported by just under a third of respondents, the authors found, and included behaviours such as excessive criticism, insults and humiliation, excessively training to extreme exhaustion/vomiting and ignoring a child following a sport performance.
"The controlling and abusive behaviours described above have been consistently normalised by parents, coaches and sporting organisations as being necessary to create 'mentally tough' athletes ready for high-level competition," the research concluded.
But they found no evidence that abusive and controlling behaviours had a positive impact on performance.
"Instead, there is ample evidence to indicate it harms children's confidence and self-esteem, increases competition anxiety, leads to sport dropout and is associated with depression and anxiety."
Viggers says there is so much pressure on children in today's society, at school, from social media, from peers and family.
"And then if there's pressure at sport too, the one thing they probably started just for enjoyment, no wonder things can go badly."
I've always considered Viggers something of a gentle person, but I suggest that Sidelines is something of a leap from her previous four books - which have nature and explorations of environmental issues at their core - I catch a glimpse of that fire she might have displayed at game time.
"You can only write where the heat is, where it's urgent and pressing for you as a writer," she says.
"So yes, it was a change, I didn't know if my publisher would like it ... it's the hardest thing I've written but the most important thing I've written.
"It took me a long time to work out what the book needed to do.
"It's always been about parents behaving badly on the sideline and the impacts of that on the children."
For all that, Sidelines is a riveting read.
Told from the perspective of two mothers, one father, and three young teammates, the book starts nine months before the incident.
The season unfolds, lines of tension are drawn, in between games it explores marriages, friendships and teenaged tribulations.
And more serious off-field issues too: sexual assault, depression and self-harm, concussion.
And all along it's the game that keeps them moving.
Viggers believes we need to make sport fun again.
Like Trickett suggests, parents need to back off, that perhaps we'd be better off constraining our sporting interactions with our children to kicking the ball around at the park or throwing down a few overs in the backyard.
I admit to her that I'm possibly considered a shouty parent too, even now my children are in their 20s. I don't like watching them lose, I don't like losing my own sport, even at this ridiculous age.
For all that, I think sport is a fabulous thing.
There is a lesson in every team, in every session of overtime, in any pass, in any win, and particularly in every loss.
The successful American Football coach Mike Berg once said, "If we're only teaching them how to play the sport then we're failing them big time."
I tell Viggers how I once read that the best thing you can say to a child after a game is "I loved watching you play today". She'd never heard that.
"I think that's the whole message of this book," she says.
"Sport [organisations] need to rethink how they bring children through the system in many cases, but learning things like respect, honour, dignity and teamwork, that starts in the home, with parents."
