The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

ACT bureaucrats have 'poor understanding' of public disclosures

Lucy Bladen
By Lucy Bladen
Updated January 3 2024 - 8:27am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

ACT public servants have a poor understanding of the public interest disclosure process and the system needs an overhaul, a review has suggested.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Bladen

Lucy Bladen

Reporter Canberra Times

Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.