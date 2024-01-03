It was clear from the start Iraq war justification was flawed

It was trivially obvious that there were no weapons of mass destruction in Iraq. UN weapons inspectors frequently reported no evidence.
But on March 18, 2003, John Howard talked to George W Bush, then to cabinet, then to Parliament and UN inspectors withdrew from Iraq. The "Coalition of the Willing" invaded the next day. Advice from Iraqi defectors was the common justification.
US and Britain had later inquiries but not Australia. Now archives to cabinet have been mislaid despite "ONA reporting assessed that Iraq must have WMD while DIO reporting did not".
Colin Powell gave "evidence of Iraq's failure to disarm" to the UN Security Council and later regretted it. Many Australians protested the war. Iraq and surrounds have the greatest loss and regret. It is trivially easy to confirm this from the internet. And yet, this war happened with perverse and deadly outcomes that still reverberate today.
So John Howard had "extensive discussions" with the US and UK leaders about the decision to invade Iraq. ("What the APS did (not) do over the Iraq war decision", January 2). But he was elected to serve the people of Australia, not the leaders of the US or the UK.
This issue has only grown in importance because huge decisions that affect the future of Australia are still being made in Washington DC, and not even our elected representatives get a look in. The decision-making process for going to war must be reformed so that it is democratic, not authoritarian.
Our most important international New Year's resolution ought to be making the UN and the Security Council more effective in preventing civilian killings and initiating peaceful solutions to conflicts.
I would advocate reforming the Security Council, by creating a new UN if necessary and enlargement to a representative body of say 12 permanent members with the ability to pass motions by a 75 per cent majority vote. The ability for one country to veto its motions would be eliminated. In addition it may need countries to provide armed forces and hardware to effect its resolutions.
As a guide, 0.2 per cent of a peace supporting world could provide armed forces totalling 100,000 plus military hardware, including planes and missiles, to influence action for peace.
We are appalled at the Ukraine and Gaza situations and we seem to be just protesting, instead of acting to effect a ceasefire and withdrawals. Internal wars such as Sudan could be influenced to achieve a ceasefire. Inhumane dictatorships would be difficult to handle, but the UN could seek to achieve democratic development in stages.
Estimating costs into the future is fraught with difficulties as is evidenced by the Snowy 2.0 project. Even in a relatively short five-year period estimated costs have grown from about $4 billion to $12 billion and possibly out to $25 billion.
So in the case of net zero 2050, cost estimates projected over 27 years must be viewed with caution. The Commonwealth Bank's latest estimate for Australia to achieve the 2050 target is $3 trillion ("The eye-watering figure Australia needs to spend to reach net zero", December 31).
This is considerably less than the Net Zero Australia report published by the University of Melbourne and others in July last year. The group concluded "The transition is modelled to require between $7 and $9 trillion of capital commitments by 2060."
While these amounts seem large, it must be remembered that Australia's annual GDP is about $2,500 billion and defence spending already exceeds $50 billion per year.
As the former Defence Force chief Admiral Chris Barrie (retired) has stated, "Climate change now poses the greatest threat to our security..."
Clearly, it's time we got our priorities right.
Happy New Year to Canberrans, at least those of whom are not locked up at the Alexander Maconochie Centre, Canberra's prison.
Whilst I am unsure who made the gravy (thank you Paul Kelly), what I do know is that current detainees and new detainees at the AMC were royally let down over the Christmas period.
Visit bookings were unavailable for some visitors/detainees, as the visits officer was apparently not always present. Many detainees missed out on Christmas visits due to this issue; clearly this also impacted on their loved ones who had expectations of being able to visit.
This involved limited staff available to induct new detainees, ie provide prison clothing, phone calls to loved ones, and in one instance, a newly inducted detainee being unable to make a phone call to the RSPCA to care for his dogs and chickens.
As I often do, I am scratching my head and wondering just exactly what a human rights prison facility means to detainees locked up at the AMC, as well as their loved ones, and the general community.
Human rights are not a privilege; they are legislated, and a breach of human rights is a real time breach.
In his article "ALP won't deserve a second term" (January 2, p21) Crispin Hull commented "increasing housing supply [will] see paddock after paddock of agricultural land on city outskirts being consumed by cheek-by-jowl energy-inefficient boxes that impoverishes all except developers".
Mr Hull also commented "Australia's reasonable [human] carrying capacity is about [a long-passed] 20 million". Ecologists advise that Australia's population limit is 20-25 million. In stark contrast, demographers and economists draw the line at 50-60 million. Climate change will ensure that there will be insufficient water and arable land to support such a population.
John McMahon (Letters, December 30) would seem to prefer Israel doesn't evacuate civilians away from fighting in Gaza. Israel is only doing this for the civilians' own safety, but some people want to condemn it no matter what it does.
Yes the death toll is now reported to be over 20,000, but how many are Hamas fighters, how many were killed by the 10-20 per cent of Hamas rockets that fall short, and how many were in buildings Hamas was firing or conducting other military activities from?
Hamas leaders have promised to attack Israel again and again, not because of anything Israel has done, but just because it exists. Israel is trying to make sure it can't.
Those who really want a just peace in Gaza should be demanding Hamas release the hostages and surrender.
Alex Mattea wants outrage over Israel's killing of Australians (Letters, December 31). Hezbollah, proscribed as a terrorist group here and in many other countries, has claimed one of the brothers as its fighter.
Under the UN resolution that ended the 2006 war between Israel and Hezbollah, Hezbollah is not meant to be anywhere near the border, including the town where the Australians were killed. Instead, it has enmeshed its military into the civilian population, much as Hamas has done in Gaza.
It is an Iranian proxy and largely through Iranian arms, has taken over Lebanon, subordinating its people's needs to those of Iran, and turning it into an economic basket case.
The true outrage is Hezbollah's behaviour, and that any Australian should support or join it.
The government provided an extra $1 per hour to some of the poorest paid workers soon after being elected. That was good.
Soon the Prime Minister, the Treasurer and the other cabinet ministers intend to implement Mr Morrison's proposal to provide an extra $250 per year for people with an annual income of $50,000 rising to $1600 per year at $200,000. Australia is already one of the lowest taxing countries in the OECD.
The opportunity cost of taking that tax money away from urgently needed expenditures such as public housing for people sleeping in cars, on the street or on the lounge of friends, is bad. Polls indicate about 80 per cent of voters consider it wrong.
Regarding John Templeton's letter on the usefulness of transistor radios (Letters, January 1). I have had such a device for many years. While living in New York City in the early 2000s I found it invaluable at the time of the attack on the World Trade Centre and in November 2003 when NYC and most of the north-east of North America suffered a 24+ hour power outage. But imagine my disappointment a few weeks ago when storms created a four-hour power outage in Gungahlin. The radio worked fine but "our ABC 666" provided no information on what was happening.
There never was justification for Australia's involvement in the Iraq war. ("Joining War was correct choice: Hill", January 1). Estimates vary on final numbers but there were in excess of 200,000 innocent people killed in this bizarre exercise in warmongering. John Howard's support for the Bush administration's rush to destroy Iraq was not based on fact.
The decision of Howard's cabinet to support this war crime is a tragedy for truth and justice. Australian troops should never be sent overseas to engage in warfare without a decision from the full Australian Parliament.
What a scurrilous lot of LNP governments we have had in recent times. The release of some of the cabinet documents (January 1) confirms that. Robert Hill, then defence minister at the time of the Iraq invasion says it was the "right thing to do". This is despite hundreds of thousands of deaths, countless injuries and millions of displaced persons. Other released cabinet documents indicate that John Howard after "talking to business" quashed proposals for a carbon emissions trading scheme. Quite frankly national LNP governments of the past have been a disaster for both Australia and globally.
Good leaders acknowledge their mistakes and learn from them. At least that was the theory I was taught in my management training. Robert Hill and John Howard didn't learn that lesson as they double down on their decision to invade Iraq. The same could also be said of the Greens scuttling Labor's carbon trading scheme. Our corporate leaders have relied on population growth (immigration) to grow productivity. With the dearth of good leadership our future is looking bleak.
Douglas Mackenzie in Deakin (Letters, January 2) downplays the risks of eucalypts in storms and claims no eucalypts have recently been toppled by the weather in Deakin. He should have taken a walk to Stonehaven Crescent in Deakin on December 9, the day after a severe storm in Canberra on the previous night. A friend in Deakin sent me pictures of a large thick gum tree that came down across the road, closing half the road.
One person who saw this said a car drove by just seconds before the tree fell. She said the occupants would have been killed had this large tree stuck the car. Recent videos of the Gold Coast storms show street after street of fallen gum trees.
In a quote attributed to David Warner (January 2, p32), he said, "I've been authentic and honest". Honest is not necessarily an attribute I would associate with Warner after his complicity in the cheating ball-tampering episode involving the illicit use of sandpaper on the ball in a recent test match.
David Warner, at the eye of sandpapergate, histrionic celebratory displays, and then bullies Cricket Australia into telling the selectors when he will finish representing Australia - what nerve! I hope he gets a golden duck, it's what he deserves.
