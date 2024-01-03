The Canberra Times
It was clear from the start Iraq war justification was flawed

By Letters to the Editor
January 4 2024 - 5:30am
It was trivially obvious that there were no weapons of mass destruction in Iraq. UN weapons inspectors frequently reported no evidence.

