It was clear from the start Iraq war justification was flawed

What a scurrilous lot of LNP governments we have had in recent times. The release of some of the cabinet documents (January 1) confirms that. Robert Hill, then defence minister at the time of the Iraq invasion says it was the "right thing to do". This is despite hundreds of thousands of deaths, countless injuries and millions of displaced persons. Other released cabinet documents indicate that John Howard after "talking to business" quashed proposals for a carbon emissions trading scheme. Quite frankly national LNP governments of the past have been a disaster for both Australia and globally.