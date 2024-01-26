From Royal romance to plants of the Australian rainforest

Leonard Cronin. Allen & Unwin. $34.99.
This is an updated and revised edition of Cronin's guide to the plants of Australia's rainforests. It has information on more than 300 commonly observed species from rainforests around the continent. Each plant is illustrated and described in detail, including its physical features such as bark, trunk, leaves, flowers and fruit, as well as habitat and other information relevant to the species. Distribution maps accompany every species. The guide also includes an overview of the different types of rainforest. Cronin is a prolific writer about Australia's flora, fauna and environment.
Nat's What I Reckon. Penguin. $49.99.
One-named Sydney comedian and musician Nat, from YouTube channel Nat's What I Reckon (popular for its host's humorous, sweary style), here presents a book of 45 recipes, with many tried-and-true dishes as well as some new ones. There are savoury meals and sweets including Zero F---s Mac 'n' Cheese, Crowd Goes Mild Curry, Chilli con Can't Be F----d and Gimme a Break Celebration Cake. "Rude Words and Ripper Feeds" are what the cover promises. The recipes are illustrated by Bunkwaa, Glenno, Warrick McMiles and Onnie O'Leary.
Janet Parrella-Van Den Berg. HarperCollins. $44.99
Parrella-Van Den Berg takes readers on a stunning photographic tour through her restored English homes and on her personal journey of restoring her own sense of value and purpose - and reveals how you can do the same. She loves white things as a culmination of all colours and a representation of new mercies. And she loves faded things, such as cast-aside furniture, as a reminder that even what is painful or imperfect can be repurposed to reveal hidden beauty. Janet gives insights into both the literal and metaphorical aspects of white and faded, drawing on her decades of experience.
Bob Stanley. Allen & Unwin. $49.99.
Stanley's prequel to Yeah Yeah Yeah brings together all genres to tell the definitive story of the birth of pop music from 1900 to the mid-1950s. It begins with the invention of the 78 rpm record at the end of the 19th century and goes to the beginning of rock and the modern pop age. The book takes in superstars such as Louis Armstrong, Bessie Smith, Duke Ellington and Frank Sinatra alongside the unheralded songwriters and arrangers behind the enduring songs. It covers ragtime, blues, jazz, Broadway, country and other genres to tell the history of pop music's formative years.
Erin Watt. Penguin. $22.99.
The latest in The Royals Series is about Ella Harper, who, after her flighty mother's death, is alone. Then Callum Royal appears, plucking Ella out of poverty and tossing her into his posh mansion among his five sons who all hate her. Each Royal boy is more magnetic than the last, but none as captivating as Reed Royal, the boy who is determined to send her back to the slums she came from. It's like nothing Ella has ever experienced, and if she's going to survive her time in the Royal palace, she'll need to learn to issue her own Royal decrees.
Andrea Hotere. Ultimo Press. $34.99.
In London in 1991, Alex Johns, an art intern at the Courtauld, believes a hidden secret lies within Diego Velazquez's Las Meninas. Her mother died in mysterious circumstances while trying to uncover its secrets and Alex is troubled by memories of her own encounter as a child with the girl in the painting who continues to haunt her. A treacherous trail through the art world, the church and 17th century Spanish court via mysterious drawings, letters and cryptic notes has Alex trying to piece together what happened in King Philip's court. But there are powerful players who will do anything to stop these truths coming to light.
Rebecca Yarros. Hachette Australia. $32.99.
Everyone expected Violet Sorrengail to die during her first year at Basgiath War College, Violet included. But Threshing was only the first impossible test meant to weed out the weak-willed, the unworthy, and the unlucky. Now the real training begins, and Violet's already wondering how she'll get through. Although Violet's body might be weaker and frailer than everyone else's, she still has her wits, and a will of iron. And leadership is forgetting the most important lesson Basgiath has taught her: Dragon riders make their own rules.
Holly Bourne. HarperCollins. $19.99.
In Belle and Joni's world there are two options for girls. One is to follow the rules of the Doctrine like Belle: apply your Mask, work hard to be crowned at the Ceremony, be a Pretty. The other is to fight the rules like Joni: leave your face bare, work hard to escape to the Education, be an Objectionable. But maybe there is a third option: Change the rules. Reclaim your power. If you can. Which of these would you choose? Content warning: this novel deals with issues that some readers may find upsetting, including references to pornography and sexual assault.
