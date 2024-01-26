From Royal romance to plants of the Australian rainforest

The latest in The Royals Series is about Ella Harper, who, after her flighty mother's death, is alone. Then Callum Royal appears, plucking Ella out of poverty and tossing her into his posh mansion among his five sons who all hate her. Each Royal boy is more magnetic than the last, but none as captivating as Reed Royal, the boy who is determined to send her back to the slums she came from. It's like nothing Ella has ever experienced, and if she's going to survive her time in the Royal palace, she'll need to learn to issue her own Royal decrees.