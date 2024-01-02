The Canberra Timessport
Home/Sport/Tennis

I can go deep at Australian Open: Alex de Minaur

By Justin Chadwick
Updated January 2 2024 - 1:23pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex de Minaur on his way to United Cup victory against world No.10 Taylor Fritz in Perth. (Richard Wainwright/AAP PHOTOS)
Alex de Minaur on his way to United Cup victory against world No.10 Taylor Fritz in Perth. (Richard Wainwright/AAP PHOTOS)

Belief is growing that Alex de Minaur can become the first Australian man in 48 years to win the Australian Open - as long as he remembers to bring his weapons.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from AFL
More from sports
More from Tennis
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.