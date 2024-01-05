Beach house unites considered design with stunning views

Hovering above Victoria's Great Ocean Road, the Dorman Beach House epitomises holiday living at its finest.
According to the home's designer and director of STUDIO 101 architects, Peter Woolard, the owners have a passion for mid-century modernism and wanted a robust and low maintenance holiday home, capturing the serenity of the coastal lifestyle.
As such, the house follows the existing topography and flows down the site, while showcasing the spectacular ocean views.
Inside, the home is spread across three levels and planned into connected zones: the main suite on the lower level (the cellar is also down here), a primary living zone on the mid-level, and the guest bedrooms and central bathroom on the upper level.
Woolard said each level leads to an external timber deck via full length double glazed doors, incorporating angled slot windows to frame the coastal views.
He notes that the timber floors and ceiling evoke a causal charm of traditional beach houses of yesteryear.
As a counterbalance to the timber finishes, internal blockwork walls act as a thermal mass and visually allow the constantly changing seascape to take centerstage.
The concrete blockwork also features on the exterior, along with a lightweight skin of Silvertop Ash timber which clads the cantilevered steel structure.
Woolard said both were selected to represent an honest expression of materiality, and provide a sustainable, fire resistant and low maintenance option to not only withstand the severe environment, but also nestle within the native vegetation.
