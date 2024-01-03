From kindergarten to Canberra: Japanese import Sako shines for the Cavalry

Japanese pitcher Yuhi Sako's journey to the mound at Narrabundah Ballpark started at a kindergarten graduation ceremony.
Sako's friend said he wanted to become a baseball player so - despite not being particularly interested in the game at all - Sako decided he did too.
Now Sako is closing in on the big time in Japan having emerged as a fan favourite with the Canberra Cavalry in the ABL after coming out of the Japanese Industrial League - the equivalent of the independent leagues in the US.
Sako pitched nine strikeouts in six innings during a shutout win over Perth last week. If you're keeping score, he pitched a total of 6 innings, having only two hits, zero runs, one walk and nine strikeouts.
Now Cavalry fans will be wanting more when Canberra face the Adelaide Giants this week.
Oh, as for that friend who wanted to become a baseball player?
"Later, he announced he would become a soccer player instead," Sako said with a smile on a video posted to the Cavalry's social media accounts.
The season hasn't gone to plan for Canberra so far. They sit at the bottom of the standings with an 8-19 record, more than nine games off the pace set by the league-leading Giants.
Adelaide are defending champions and flirting with their best ever winning percentage for a season as they prepare to host Canberra for a four-game series beginning on Thursday night.
It would be some feat if Canberra could turn their fortunes around. So, who would play Sako if the story of the Cavalry's stirring rise from the doldrums to ABL glory was to hit the silver screen?
"Morgan Freeman," Sako laughed.
Give the 24-year-old the chance to pick his own super power and he chooses the ability to stop time. Why?
"While everyone was frozen, I'd practice baseball a lot," Sako said. That, and go on a few holidays.
The Cavalry look like they've got a good one in Sako, who has had a short-lived stint with the club prior to this season.
That much is highlighted when you ask Sako about his most prized possession.
"My baseball glove," Sako said.
"That's what's most important to me. They made it for me in my second year of non-pro baseball. I wanted to remember it's not just about me, but also the hopes of my family and those around me, so I had them put in my family's initials.
"When I'm throwing the ball, I feel their support. I made that glove thinking of my family. So their initials represent our bond."
