Men caught filming while leaning out car windows in unsafe act: police

Two men were filming while leaning out the windows of a car being driven by a learner who had been using cannabis, police say.
They said they spitted the men on Paddy's River Road in Tidbinbilla about 5pm on New Year's Day.
"Police observed two men sitting on the front and rear doors of a black Toyota Yaris with their torsos out of the vehicle, filming on mobile phones," they said in a statement.
"Police pulled the vehicle over and spoke to the driver, who was allegedly an unaccompanied learner driver and was not displaying his L plates. Officers conducted a roadside drug test on the driver which returned a positive result for cannabis."
Officers said they believed the vehicle drive from Uriarra Village via Brindabella Road, through the Cotter campground area and onto Paddy's River Road.
"Police would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed this unsafe behaviour or who may have dash-cam footage of the vehicle and its occupants around the time of the incident," they said.
"Police would particularly like to speak to the rider of a red sports bike that was behind the vehicle at the time police observed the incident. Police would like to stress that the motorcyclist is a witness to the incident and not involved in the dangerous driving behaviour."
They asked anyone with information that could help is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website and quote 7635376.
