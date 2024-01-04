Can the tarnished Golden Globes shine under new ownership?

Warren Beatty once said, "The Golden Globes are fun. The Oscars are business."
It's something to bear in mind as we kick off movie awards season with the 81st Golden Globe Awards. Barbie leads the field with nine nominations, followed by Oppenheimer with eight.
They will be hosted by comedian Jo Koy, a few steps down from the likes of Tina Fey and Amy Poehler. And of course there was Ricky Gervais, whose caustic jokes about Hollywood in general and the Globes in particular - pointing out how dubious they were - didn't get him banned, but invited back repeatedly. Either they had a sense of humour or no shame.
Although the Globes got a reputation for being an Oscar prognosticator, they're mostly an excuse for a party and celebrity gawping. They never enjoyed much respect - the small group of voters was seen as easily influenced and susceptible to freebies.
In one notorious case, Pia Zadora was named new star of the year in 1982 for the much-panned Butterfly (she also won the Golden Raspberry as worst actress). It might be nitpicky to point out she had debuted in Santa Claus Conquers the Martians (1964). But the fact her wealthy husband had flown members to his Las Vegas casino and to his house for lunch and a screening made the whole thing seem a little dubious.
The Globes have separate best film categories for comedy/musical and drama, which sounds fine, but when The Martian got nominated in the former category, eyebrows were raised. It wasn't a musical, and it wasn't funny.
The Golden Globes were started in 1944 by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association but in 2023 the HFPA was disbanded following years of criticism over such issues as lax membership standards and lack of diversity.
The Globes are now owned by the company that produces them with a larger, more varied group of journalists voting. Whether this improves their reputation remains to be seen.
