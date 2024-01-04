Can the tarnished Golden Globes shine under new ownership?

In one notorious case, Pia Zadora was named new star of the year in 1982 for the much-panned Butterfly (she also won the Golden Raspberry as worst actress). It might be nitpicky to point out she had debuted in Santa Claus Conquers the Martians (1964). But the fact her wealthy husband had flown members to his Las Vegas casino and to his house for lunch and a screening made the whole thing seem a little dubious.

