'Magic moment': Michael Boyd knows how to make it happen

In magic, as in many things, size isn't necessarily everything.
For Michael Boyd, producer of Circus of Illusion, one of the greatest audience responses he remembers was seeing the awestruck reaction that a little girl brought on stage from the audience had to a levitating table.
"It's all about the magic moment," he says.
Not that the show - in which Boyd also performs - doesn't have plenty of thrills and spectacle. Magic staples such as transformations and escapes are presented with dancers, lighting and special effects to create a full theatrical experience.
There's a vignette involving a ballerina set to a Britney Spears track he describes as a visual feast.
The national capital is the final stop of the current tour of his show Circus of Illusion, in which he performs daring escapes and presents mind-boggling how-did-he-do-it? moments.
But he's not the only talent in the show, with some returning favourites and new performers showing their stuff.
"We've got bigger and better acts - we're always changing it up," Boyd says.
New to the show is aerialist Aleisha Manion, who uses her background in dance and theatre to contort her body while suspended on a hoop.
Britain's Got Talent semi-finalist Sascha Williams will perform his Rola Bola "tower of terror" act, balancing precariously on platforms on rolling cylinders at ever-increasing heights.
"It always gets the audience going with gasps," Boyd said.
"He plays electric guitar up there too."
As in any good circus, there's a ringmaster. For this show, it's Idris Stanbury.
"He's the link through the show," Boyd said.
But, he added, Stanbury was far more than just a host, with comedy, singing and juggling among his talents.
"He does crazy stuff."
Boyd, a finalist on Australia's Got Talent in 2013, became interested in magic as a boy of eight when he learned his grandfather - as well as his grandfather's grandfather - had been an illusionist.
"He became my hero ... he taught me the traditions of magic."
Boyd became his grandfather's apprentice and by the time he was a teenager he had joined the Young Magicians Magic School.
Following high school he began his performing career which would take him around Australia and overseas.
As well as experience and exposure this enabled him to make friends and contacts who would later join
Boyd pays homage in the show by performing one of the tricks his grandfather taught him, the Linking Rings.
"I do it with a bit of a twist."
Magic seems to have skipped a generation again.
Boyd's 16-year-old daughter, though proud of her father and his career, wants to be an interior designer.
"She's still got that creative bone in her body."
And there's always the possibility one of his grandchildren will be as inspired by magic as Boyd was, and the secrets can be passed down to another generation.
In the meantime, the show goes on, astounding and entrancing audiences wherever it's performed.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.