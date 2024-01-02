Storm causes leaking roofs and lightning show

State Emergency Service crews received about 30 calls for help following Tuesday night's thunderstorm.
An ACT ESA spokesperson said the storm mostly impacted the Tuggeranong and Weston regions.
Most of the calls were for assistance with leaking roofs, which was typical for a heavy rainfall event, the spokesperson said.
The spokesperson said crews had just a handful of jobs remaining about 7am on Wednesday.
Some parts of the territory received a drenching, with more than 40mm of rain, and a brilliant lightning display.
Canberrans can expect more showers on Wednesday with the Bureau of Meteorology forecasting a chance of another thunderstorm that could possibly become severe.
In cases where a severe thunderstorm warning is issued, State Emergency Services advises residents to move cars under cover and away from trees, secure loose items, keep at least 8 metres away from fallen power lines and stay indoors.
The bureau forecast a very high chance of showers continuing through Thursday and a chance of a thunderstorm before the rain eases up on Friday, giving way to partly cloudy weekend.
Wednesday - maximum 29. Partly cloudy, with a very high chance of showers and the chance of a thunderstorm, possibly severe.
Thursday - minimum 16, maximum 27. Cloudy, with a very high chance of showers and a chance of a thunderstorm.
Friday - minimum 14, maximum 23. Partly cloudy.
Saturday - minimum 11, maximum 25. Partly cloudy.
Sunday - minimum 11, maximum 27. Partly cloudy, slight chance of a shower.
Monday - minimum 14, maximum 26. Partly cloudy, medium chance of showers.
Tuesday - minimum 16, maximum 26. Cloudy with a high chance of showers and a chance of a thunderstorm.
