Lamenting what could have been for the Palestinian people

Watching the war unfold in the Middle East and the tragic loss of life on both sides, I lament what could have been for the Palestinian people had their leaders chosen a different path.
The multiple rejections of offers for statehood by Palestinian leaders, Hamas's misuse of funds that could have been used to turn Gaza into the "Singapore of the Middle East", as well as the glorification and monetary incentivisation of martyrs, all point to a society that has been encouraged by its leadership to remain stuck in a mentality of victimhood.
Israel, in stark contrast, is predicated on rising above the ashes by creating, building and flourishing. Established in the aftermath of the Holocaust, the state of Israel has managed well to rise above the victim mentality.
The state of Israel, which the Jewish people had been willing to partition in 1948, was born after the flames of the Holocaust in which 6 million Jews were murdered. Many Jews who migrated to Israel had lost all or most of their family members during the war, including my own grandparents whose first attempt to reach the shores of Haifa on the famous Exodus Ship were thwarted by the British Mandate.
My grandparents were sent back to Germany, where my mother was born in a Displaced Person's camp, before trying again to reach Israel, this time successfully.
My grandfather eventually chose the Yiddish word for grandfather - Zaida. My grandmother, on the other hand chose the Hebrew word for grandmother - Safta. This was a true nod to both their past and their future. Like so many others, they never forgot where they came from in Europe, yet they embraced their new lives and refused to allow their sorrow to define them. They lived out the rest of their days in Israel - simple, hardworking and grateful people.
Although the Jewish people had been victims of monstrous proportions and had vowed to "never forget", Israelis quickly shook off the yolk of victimhood, got to work and propelled themselves forward. This includes the many Jews who, after 1948 were evicted or expelled from Arab and Muslim countries.
Today, Israel has turned itself into a hi-tech hub, earning the title of the "startup nation". Tel Aviv is a bustling city with a nightlife that draws tourists from around the world. Christians, Muslims and Druze people all live in Israel alongside Jews. Although fears of terrorist attacks and wars always pierce their consciousness, Israelis have continued to build a strong and prosperous country.
Put simply, Israel is a success story.
It seems that specifically due to this success, Israel no longer fits the left's criteria as worthy recipients of justice. No longer viewed as downtrodden due to its success, Israel no longer fits the criteria of victim. Somehow in the left's eyes this quite easily translates to Israel being an aggressor.
The Palestinians, on the other hand, have continued to garner the support of the left by clinging to their identity of victimhood. It seems, in terms of support during the current war, that very identity is working in their favour.
Thousands, with little ties to or knowledge of Palestinian history, march and chant every weekend for a "Free Palestine". It is understandable that seeing death and misery in Gaza is difficult for people. However, these protesters forget that Israel is fighting to root out Hamas, the true aggressors. Hamas are the aggressors who have not only brought hell on Israel but have also sacrificed their own civilians in the name of their barbaric cause.
By painting Israel as the aggressor, Hamas has duped the left world into forgetting who the real aggressor is. Instead of putting blame on Hamas, a terrorist organisation that has vowed to repeat the butchery of October 7, all the blame is put on Israel, even before Israel began its retaliation. The left have fallen for this narrative excruciatingly well.
If only the Palestinian people had been encouraged to embrace a new identity that allowed them to flourish and thrive, the Middle East could have looked very different right now. After being elected in Gaza, the leaders of Hamas knew well that this victim mentality would serve the Hamas cause perfectly.
It is not, however, serving the Palestinian people well.
Unfortunately the idea of peace in our time seems but a distant dream, but if it is going to eventuate the Palestinian people will need to find leadership that can take its people on a new trajectory. If only the left would direct their own efforts towards pressuring for the elimination of the real aggressors, Hamas. Maybe then Palestinians could build the "Singapore of the Middle East" that would truly bring them prosperity and success alongside Israel.
