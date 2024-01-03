Lamenting what could have been for the Palestinian people

My grandfather eventually chose the Yiddish word for grandfather - Zaida. My grandmother, on the other hand chose the Hebrew word for grandmother - Safta. This was a true nod to both their past and their future. Like so many others, they never forgot where they came from in Europe, yet they embraced their new lives and refused to allow their sorrow to define them. They lived out the rest of their days in Israel - simple, hardworking and grateful people.