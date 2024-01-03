Nuclear energy is not the answer - we need solutions right now

When they're not promoting so-called small, modular reactors, nuclear proponents, like Cristina Talacko writing recently in The Canberra Times, highlight the Barakah nuclear reactor in the United Arab Emirates. A single nuclear reactor like that here in Australia would cost at least A$35 billion, if you could get anyone to build it (you can't), someone to insure it (you can't) and had 25 years to spare (we don't). Who would pay the cost of this nuclear reactor? You would, through your power bills and through your taxes. And that's just one nuclear reactor.