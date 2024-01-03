The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Opinion

Nuclear energy is not the answer - we need solutions right now

By John Grimes
January 4 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Nuclear reactor proponents are never willing to admit power bills would go through the roof under their proposals.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.