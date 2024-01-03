Hope through the wonders of science

After the pandemic, we need no reminding of how much we owe our scientists.
The coronavirus was defeated years before anybody at the start of the pandemic could have expected. It does obstinately remain and it morphs cunningly but vaccines mean it is no longer anywhere near as destructive as it once threatened to be - and that is thanks to the ingenuity of scientists.
And now to reinforce that message of the wonders of science, we learn that researchers are a step closer to a cure for type 1 diabetes.
Diabetes is caused when the pancreas fails to produce the insulin the body needs to process sugar - and an excess of sugar in the blood can eventually lead to blindness and the loss of limbs. There is no reversal of this process. Diabetes can in its two types be controlled - but the pancreas cannot recover its ability to produce insulin.
That may change because of the work of scientists at the Baker Heart and Diabetes Institute in Melbourne. They have found two drugs which can regenerate insulin production. In other words, if their work proceeds as they think it might, diabetes one day may be curable and not just treatable.
The Baker Institute was established in 1926. It is a not-for-profit charity, funded half-and-half by governments and by donations.
It is a public institution. Its research results are available to all.
There is often great celebration of entrepreneurs from Elon Musk to Steve Jobs to Mark Zuckerberg as though these unique and no doubt talented individuals are the makers of our innovative economies.
This heroic narrative has come to be known as the "great man theory".
We, the taxpayers, take the big risks by funding basic research.
But we should remember that their innovations are often built on the more basic science done in publicly funded laboratories.
We, the taxpayers, take the big risks by funding basic research. The entrepreneurs come in later to develop that public research into products.
The basic technologies of the iPhone, for example, were developed by publicly funded research. The first touchscreen was invented by a radar engineer at a government research centre in the UK.
The world wide web came out of work done at the European Organisation for Nuclear Research (better known by its French acronym CERN).
Research which led to the lithium battery started in Stanford University.
And the latest developments towards a cure for diabetes were financed substantially by the Victorian and federal governments - in other words, by taxpayers.
This work deserves more recognition. We need to remember that the public sector is not some sort of outdated drag on the economy. It is an essential driver of the economy.
A narrative has developed in the last 30 years that public money is wasted money, and that the private sector can invariably spend money more effectively.
This is not true.
Without the bedrock of our publicly funded research, the "great men" would have far less to work on.
They would have far less to make profits from.
And this raises another issue. The "great man theory" has led to a situation where the public too often pays the costs but the private sector reaps the profits.
In this narrative, taxation has become anathema - to tax the "great men" is to threaten innovation. So runs the narrative.
It would be better if there was a more equitable distribution of burdens and benefits.
The companies which thrive in such a big way on the backs of public research should pay substantial taxes.
We, the public, need more return for the taxpayers' funds we have so generously given.
