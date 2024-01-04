The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Year in pictures: November 2023

Updated January 5 2024 - 6:36am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It was a big month for events in November, as some of the city's favourite annual celebrations kicked off with The Canberra Times fun run and Spilt Milk music festival.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.