Year in pictures: November 2023

It was a big month for events in November, as some of the city's favourite annual celebrations kicked off with The Canberra Times fun run and Spilt Milk music festival.
The Brumbies farewelled one of the most-loved members of their extended football family, Garry Quinlivan, with an emotional send-off at Canberra stadium.
It was a tough month for the ACT Greens as MLA Jonathan Davis resigned after The Canberra Times revealed he had been in an inappropriate relationship.
Crowd favourites Skywhale and Skywhalepapa also dropped in for a surprise visit.
