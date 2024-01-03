Joint allegiance: Why this rising star picked Australia over the US

Freshly minted Australian Maya Joint is hoping Canberra International success will help launch her bid for a grand slam debut just months after making a career-defining decision.
The softly spoken 17-year-old has been turning heads at Lyneham this week after being granted a wildcard entry into one of the biggest events of her young career.
She beat Germany's Ella Seidel in a tense three-set battle on Wednesday to advance to book her place in the quarter-finals, giving her the perfect preparation heading into Australian Open qualifiers next week.
Joint, born and raised in Michigan, pledged her future to Australian tennis last year after being eligible for the switch via her father's Australian heritage.
So while Tennis Australia has lost one of its brightest male stars in France-bound Charlie Camus, it has gained a rising female talent.
"My dad's Australian and I reached out to the [National Tennis Academy] to see if I could switch my flag and I could get some training and support," Joint said.
"They said yes, which was amazing. And since I made the switch I've improved so much and I've had so much fun. It's been great. I love it, I like seeing [the Australian flag] next to my name."
Joint was granted a wildcard entry to the Canberra International and shocked former world No. 5 Sara Errani in her first match before fighting back from a set down to beat Seidel 5-7 6-3 6-4.
She has been in Australia for the past three months playing at tournaments across the country, but she will return to the United States this year to start a scholarship at the University of Texas.
She hopes to also return as a grand slam entrant, but she will have to get through qualifying in Melbourne to get her opportunity.
"I've just been trying to play my game, and I know I don't have any pressure on me going into these matches," Joint said.
"I'm grateful for the opportunity and I'm just trying to stay loose. I got a qualifying wildcard for the Australian Open women's as well so I'm super excited about that and can't wait to get there.
"I usually play better when I don't have pressure, so I'm trying to stay in that mindset and just going out to see what I can do."
