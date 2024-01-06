The Canberra Times
A year after tragic death, Gibraltar Falls remains closed

By Letters to the Editor
January 7 2024 - 5:30am
Gibraltar Falls remains closed to the public. Picture by Elesa Kurtz
Can the relevant ACT government minister explain why Gibraltar Falls is still closed? While there was a tragic accident there almost 12 months ago, there seems to be nothing indicating any planned changes to the area or when the site will reopen. Are we waiting for a pre-election, vote-boosting announcement?

