A year after tragic death, Gibraltar Falls remains closed

The Times' editorial of January 1 covered some key international issues for 2024. But I don't think it went far enough. Importantly Australia and the West have to be more conscious and open to the needs and priorities of less-developed countries in such areas as poverty and climate change. As part of this the West needs to be more even handed in dealing with regional conflicts. The West including Australia cannot criticise Russia for its aggression towards Ukraine but not criticise Israel for its far more deadly attacks on Gaza. Of course if Trump becomes the next US president, these important and needed approaches are out the window!