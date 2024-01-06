A year after tragic death, Gibraltar Falls remains closed

Can the relevant ACT government minister explain why Gibraltar Falls is still closed? While there was a tragic accident there almost 12 months ago, there seems to be nothing indicating any planned changes to the area or when the site will reopen. Are we waiting for a pre-election, vote-boosting announcement?
Thanks Fred Pilcher (Letters, January 2) for correcting me over the difference between climate "sceptics" and "deniers". It was, however, a slip by the letters editor who, as usual, was only trying to improve my original (in which I clearly identified a "denier"). On this rare occasion, however, our normally eagle-eyed monitor created unnecessary aches in both our pedantic hearts. I'm sure we'll receive a humble apology from the one who so often keeps us on the path to literary rigour.
John Templeton highlights a critical emergency response point in his letter (January 1) - the things that simply work reliably.
We have a small 1960 Philips wireless with short-, medium- and long-wave bands. It "activates" with a battery or photovoltaic panel and is repairable.
I dread to think it will ever be used to hear Voice of America or British Broadcasting Corporation explain on short wave "This is the BBC London. Normal telecommunications have ceased in the South Pacific region due to ... we advise survivors to monitor this short wave band for further information and assistance". Silencing Radio Australia was an irresponsible act.
The Times' editorial of January 1 covered some key international issues for 2024. But I don't think it went far enough. Importantly Australia and the West have to be more conscious and open to the needs and priorities of less-developed countries in such areas as poverty and climate change. As part of this the West needs to be more even handed in dealing with regional conflicts. The West including Australia cannot criticise Russia for its aggression towards Ukraine but not criticise Israel for its far more deadly attacks on Gaza. Of course if Trump becomes the next US president, these important and needed approaches are out the window!
Jack Waterford complains about the justice afforded to Palestinians and Israel's continuing occupation of the West Bank ("Plodding Labor will rue its missed opportunities", December 30) but ignores the Palestinian rejection of all Israeli peace efforts, including three offers of statehood that met the Oslo requirements. He should also mention the ongoing terrorism from the West Bank, and the Palestinian Authority's relentless incitement of hatred against Israel, lionising of terrorists, and incentivising them by paying them substantial life-long pensions if they get caught, and to their families if they get killed.
He says Hamas is flourishing because of Israel's everyday treatment of Palestinians, but Israel completely pulled out of Gaza in 2005. What Israel is doing now is very much self-defence - Hamas has made it very clear it will keep on attacking as long as it can. Strangely Waterford lists only what he says Israel must do, when there's clearly no hope for peace until Hamas is gone and the Palestinian Authority is prepared to negotiate.
John Hargreaves (Letters, December 30) is perhaps being over-protective in wanting to exclude other than Canberra residents from comments on ACT politics. Canberra is the national capital, and all Australians should feel free to offer comment. An extension of John's view is that non-residents of Russia or Israel should not be qualified to comment on the situations in Ukraine or Gaza.
And while we're talking of tapping people on the shoulder, can someone tell Mr Barr the remnants of the storm that passed through Canberra two weeks ago are still strewn around Tuggeranong, giving it the appearance of being uncared for and neglected by our government - which it probably is.
