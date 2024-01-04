The Canberra Times
We can and should be doing more on emissions locally

By Letters to the Editor
January 5 2024 - 5:30am
Once you dig into an issue, nothing is ever as simple as it seems, even if it's portrayed as a problem with a simple solution.

- Bill Brown, Holt

If the people of the rest of the world match Canberrans' emissions, then global warming will exceed two degrees in about 10 years.

