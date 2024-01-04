We can and should be doing more on emissions locally

Once you dig into an issue, nothing is ever as simple as it seems, even if it's portrayed as a problem with a simple solution.- Bill Brown, Holt
If the people of the rest of the world match Canberrans' emissions, then global warming will exceed two degrees in about 10 years.
Each year the average person causes the equivalent of six-and-a-half tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions.
If emissions continue at that rate, then between now and 2050 the average person will cause 160 tonnes of emissions and the world will exceed 2 degrees of global warming.
Each year the average Canberran causes the equivalent of 29 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions. If the ACT and Australian governments meet their emissions targets, then between now and 2050 the average Canberran will cause about 370 tonnes of emissions.
Scope three emissions make up 94 per cent of the ACT's carbon footprint. The only action that the ACT government has agreed, to address that 94 per cent of our carbon footprint, is to "work in partnership with state, territory and national governments to discuss initiatives to reduce scope three emissions across jurisdictions."
Most of our scope three emissions are caused in Australia but outside the ACT. If the Australian government meets its emissions targets, then Canberrans will cause an average of about 350 tonnes of scope three emissions between now and 2050.
The ACT government's "100 per cent renewable electricity" policy reduced scope two emissions from a peak of 8 tonnes per capita in 2006 to zero in 2020. In 2023 the government surrendered two million Large-scale Generation Certificates, to account for the emissions from the portion of the ACT's electricity consumption that did not come from solar or from Snowy Hydro.
The government's legislated emissions targets apply only to the 6 per cent of our carbon footprint that is emitted within the ACT's borders. If the ACT government meets its legislated emissions targets, then Canberrans will cause an average of about 20 tonnes of scope one emissions between now and 2045.
It's not often I agree with Crispin Hull but I do that the "ALP won't deserve a second term" (January 2).
Which, if any, of the Labor ministers, from the Prime Minister down, have distinguished themselves on any issue since taking office? What real achievements can Labor crow about? Jetsetting yes, but certainly not national security or productivity.
Unfortunately, this Labor government has not the motivation, the fortitude nor intellectual horsepower to meet the challenges.
PM Albanese is proving to be quite incompetent, unwilling to own his hubristic mistakes, missing in action on calling out abhorrent anti-Semitic protests and incapable of leading anyone, let alone his ministers, several of whom are out of control.
Need I go on, which I could do about the failures and shonky deals by members of the Albanese cabinet?
Yet it is not only Labor and the political class at fault but, as pointed out by other pundits, leaders in the other critical drivers of commerce, unions, academia, professional classes and the media, all need to step up to the mark to think more about the needs of the nation rather than themselves.
Something intriguing is taking place in ACT politics.
In 2023, the ACT Liberals announced that if they won government in the 2024 election, they would immediately halt the annual cull of Eastern Grey Kangaroos, as well as undertaking a truly independent review of the culling program.
Meanwhile, the ACT Greens remained steadfast in their support of the cull in spite of fierce community opposition.
Even worse, minister Rebecca Vassarotti was forced to admit that the bodies of kangaroos killed during the cull are used to bait wild dogs/dingoes with the deadly toxin 1080. 1080 has been banned in numerous countries due to the poison resulting in a slow and agonising death.
The ACT Greens seem to think it's acceptable to kill one native species, and use the bodies to kill another native species in order to protect livestock.
Farmers are also allowed to use the grasslands for grazing - providing free feed for cattle and sheep that are sold for profit while kangaroos are being eradicated. These seem more like policies that the National Party would wholeheartedly endorse. If voters are confused about who they should vote for this year, I can certainly see why.
Like Canberra, Griffith NSW was designed by Walter Burley Griffin around the turn of the 20th century.
And like Canberra, the myth that it was built on a barren undeveloped landscape has persisted. (Let's face it, Canberra was built as the next stop on an existing rail line to Queanbeyan. Hardly just a sheep paddock hundreds of miles from anywhere).
But what I find particularly interesting, is in Griffith NSW some of the population like to perpetuate a myth that the landscape was barren and unused before the irrigation scheme developed the town.
In fact, the area was inhabited and resumed from European selectors. And our local Aboriginal heritage officer had shown me sites tens of thousands of years old less than 7 kilometres from the town's main street.
However when approaching the local historical society, asking them for what history they had regarding family links of the pre-European period, I was told Aboriginal people were nomadic and didn't live in the area. Then I was promptly shown the door.
As we progressed to a year of truth telling, I'll be curious to know how we as a society are going to address the European dominion of Australian history?
What I'm particularly interested to know is how do we tell the whole story, when like in Griffith, much of our European history has been recorded by those wanting to perpetuate a nostalgic belief which actively promotes misconceptions of Aboriginal culture and history. A history biased by racism.
I know there are scungy landlords out there. I was, I think, a good landlord but gave it away. You cite examples of homes without insulation and/or heating and design faults which need re-designing.
If a landlord installs insulation where there is none, that's a capital improvement in the eyes of the ATO. It is not deductable as an expense against the rent. Accountants convey this message to their landlord clients, and the much-needed improvement does not happen. But if an A/C or a heater breaks, that's a repair, and deductible.
Of course it is possible for an investor purchasing a home to arrange with the vendor to present the property with all needed facilities completed before the sale, but in reality it won't happen, and the ATO has ears everywhere.
And the ever-increasing land tax levied by greedy state/territory governments. Here in the ACT there is a glut of units being sold by interstate investors who have had enough of ACT land tax and ever-increasing rates, some of which they can't pass on even in a tight rental market.
Once you dig into an issue, nothing is ever as simple as it seems, even if it's portrayed as a problem with a simple solution.
Facial video surveillance cameras have recently been installed in the self-service checkout screens at the Dickson Coles, and perhaps in Coles stores everywhere. This appears to be in breach of privacy legislation.
The relevant notice on the entrance doors, with its small writing, is not immediately obvious on entry, such that customers would be unaware until possibly searching for it on exit.
The reason given on the notice for all this, namely to check whether store items have been scanned correctly by customers, is misleading and doesn't seem to be justified.
How much of an individual's facial data is actually recorded; for what period is it retained; how is it stored; how is it dealt with by Coles employees?
What a treasure trove of shoppers' facial features and their buying habits might Coles be amassing here? And worth a bit to others perhaps.
I have referred the matter to the ACCC.
Jack Waterford makes some excellent political points in his article, "Plodding Labor will rue its missed opportunities (December 30, p22). Sadly though Jack, like nearly all economics contributors to The Canberra Times, falls into the same neoliberal trap as the Labor government when he states that "[PM Albanese] is limited in the relief he can offer those suffering households because economic contraction is essential if the budget is to be repaired".
Jack should know better. Federal government budget deficits are normal. They have been since Federation. Successive generations since Federation have never been required to pay off any government "debt". Nor will future generations be required to pay off any government "debt". How so?
Dr Shirley Ferguson (Letters, January 3) draws our attention to our nation's grossly inequitable reverse-Gonski education funding model analysed by Trevor Cobbold. Between 50 per cent and 60 per cent less to our public schools, which are catering for double the proportion of lower SES students. Have our policy makers no conscience?
What the IDF, rated one of the world's most powerful military forces (courtesy of the US), is perpetrating by pulverising defenceless Palestinians, is a debased caricature of "war", so sending troops back to Israel merely protects the latter from dropped 900-kilogram bombs ("Thousands of Israeli troops to leave Gaza", Jan 3, p22).
Gone are the days of my watching every ball of a cricket test match so I was unaware, until reading Saturday's What You Said, that "the Oz cricket team takes a knee". We also have a batsman intent on making social statements despite last scoring a second-ball duck. Not mine originally but worth repeating: "If I needed advice from someone that chases a ball, I'd ask my dog".
Are the Canberra Liberals serious, appointing as party director a former staffer of Kevin Andrews whom Canberrans well remember as the principal architect of the 1997 Commonwealth legislation that removed our Territory legislature's power with respect to euthanasia?
Has anyone checked the Bunnings woodworking aisle for David Warner's missing backpack containing his Baggy Green?
It's good that the ban on plastic store shopping bags will come into effect on January 1, but the ridiculous and polluting plastic coverage of perishables like fruit and vegetables in supermarkets will continue. Let's go back to the old days when this was not the case and surely shoppers can actually put unwrapped perishables in their shopping baskets and if necessary bring their own bags.
In 2024, Channel 10 has Gladiators, 9 has MAFS, 7 has Big Brother.
Fortunately I have ABC and SBS and a streaming service.
Why are the big three so driven by drivel?
Recently Harald Murphy drove his electric car all the way around Australia in 10 days, averaging 1355km/day. Just two days of that trip - 1453km and 1539km - were from Newcastle to the Nullarbor Roadhouse via Sydney, Canberra, Melbourne and Adelaide. He minimised the amount of fast daytime charging by always doing a slower charge at each overnight stop.
Meanwhile, Anton Buchi (Letters, December 30) thinks he would need to tow a generator just to drive from Canberra to Adelaide in an EV. I think Anton exaggerates the difficulty.
