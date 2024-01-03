Former Kevin Andrews staffer joins Canberra Liberals as party director

A former staffer to federal politician Kevin Andrews has been appointed as party director of the Canberra Liberals.
Adam Wojtonis has been appointed divisional director, following the departure of Kieran Douglas.
The party's acting president, Megan Fox, told members Mr Wojtonis was an experienced political campaigner with more than 15 years' leadership experience.
Mr Wojtonis had previously served as deputy director of the Victorian division of the Liberal party.
"We are excited to have Adam join our team, and we look forward to the experience he will bring," Ms Fox said in an email.
Mr Wojtonis had experience across "multiple industries in both corporate and public sectors in Australia and overseas", Ms Fox said.
Mr Wojtonis ran for the Liberals in Brunswick at the 2018 Victorian election, when the Greens took the seat and the Liberals suffered a 6.1 per cent swing against them.
In 2015, The Canberra Times reported Mr Wojtonis had run a Liberal fundraising club that supported Mr Andrews while working for the then defence minister.
Mr Wojtonis was the contact point for the Menzies 200 Club from 2010-11 to 2012-13, while he was Mr Andrews' media officer.
Mr Andrews declined at the time to answer directly whether the club was run from his office, and said Mr Wojtonis had worked for the club in his own time.
Mr Andrews, who introduced a bill that meant the ACT was unable to legislate on voluntary assisted dying for 25 years, left parliament in 2022. He lost a preselection challenge in January 2021.
The Canberra Liberals will hold preselection meetings for 2024 ACT election candidates in February, after weeks of pre-Christmas upheaval in the party.
Party president John Cziesla, a long-time ally of former senator Zed Seselja, was voted out of the position at a fractious annual general meeting in November.
Jeremy Hanson was dumped as deputy leader in a snap party room vote in early December, and then was relegated to the backbench.
