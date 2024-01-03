The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

'Attack on the people': Monuments vandalised at Lennox Gardens

Natalie Vikhrov
By Natalie Vikhrov
Updated January 3 2024 - 6:43pm, first published 3:12pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rotary's Michael Rabey described the graffiti attacks on monuments as an attack on the people of Canberra. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong.
Rotary's Michael Rabey described the graffiti attacks on monuments as an attack on the people of Canberra. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong.

A recently erected memorial commemorating assassinated Japanese leader Shinzo Abe and a Canberra Rotary Peace Bell were among more than a dozen monuments defaced with crude graffiti at Lennox Gardens in recent days.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Vikhrov

Natalie Vikhrov

Federal politics and public service reporter

Natalie Vikhrov reports on federal politics and public service for The Canberra Times. Prior to this, she spent several years covering human rights in Eastern Europe, including Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Get in touch via natalie.vikhrov@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.