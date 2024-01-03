'Risk of retaliation': Man allegedly assaulted partner in front of child

A man is accused of assaulting his partner, and stopping her from leaving the home, while their three-year-old daughter watched.
The 32-year-old from Gungahlin started to cry when he was denied bail in the ACT Magistrates Court on Wednesday.
He was charged with aggravated common assault, forcible confinement and robbery. He is yet to enter pleas.
Police documents allege about 7pm on Tuesday the man was at his home with his partner and daughter.
His partner wanted to leave "as she had became aware the defendant had sexual intercourse with another woman," the document states.
It is alleged she tried multiple times to leave and move around the man but each time he repositioned himself to block her path.
The man is accused of backing the woman up against a wall, before grabbing her shoulders, and shouting words to the effect of "you're not going anywhere". Police claim the woman shouted: "Let me go."
In response, the 32-year-old allegedly became angry and said "let's see what you've been up to" before trying to take the woman's handbag off her shoulder.
He is accused of then grabbing her leg causing her to fall backwards.
The man allegedly pinned the woman to the ground while she repeatedly screamed words to the effect of "please get off me, let me go, somebody help me".
He is accused of ripping the handbag from his partner, scattering the contents across the room.
She freed herself and ran out the front door, before realising her daughter was now locked inside.
On Wednesday, a prosecutor opposed bail saying the man had a history of family violence and the alleged victim had concerns about her safety and the welfare of her child.
A Legal Aid lawyer argued bail conditions could mitigate any risks and the man had since terminated his relationship with the woman.
Special magistrate Rebecca Christensen denied bail, stating there was a "heightened risk of retaliation at this point in time".
The man is set to face court again on January 30.
