Mamoa oozes charisma in superhero saga with surprising depth

By Cris Kennedy
Updated January 5 2024 - 3:26pm, first published 3:25pm
Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom

(M, 128 minutes)

3 stars

I have enjoyed the last few superhero films I've reviewed, and there have been a lot of them including The Marvels and Blue Beetle. But none of them have set the box office on fire and perhaps audiences are finally telling the big studios in the only way they'll listen (their wallets) that fewer and better might be the way to go.

