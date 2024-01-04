Our leaders have sea blindness, and it's going to cost us all

For its part, the US formed the Operation Prosperity Guardian task force and sought warships from allies and partners to defend merchant shipping. This is to facilitate the environment where there can be the free flow of merchant shipping. In response to the US request, the Australian government has decided to only provide personnel to bolster the staff of the Combined Maritime Forces at the US Fifth Fleet Headquarters in Bahrain. On December 15 the Defence Minister Richard Marles said Australia's "focus has been in terms of our naval effort on our immediate region." Six days later he explained that our region was the north-east Indian Ocean, the South China Sea, the East China Sea, the Pacific. This distinction seemed a curious one, noting it excludes the Arabian Gulf where most of our oil reserves are sourced and where over recent decades Australian governments have previously deployed warships.