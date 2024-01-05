Randwick preview: The best tips and analysis for Saturday's races

Would be tipping 4. Matusalem with confidence had he drawn a gate. Had to pump the breaks given where he's likely to settle though. Thought he was brave over the Randwick mile last start. He was six weeks between runs and posted wide the trip throughout. Despite that, he travelled into the straight like he was still going to fight out the finish. It was too big of an ask and his run ended. As it was entitled to. The three-year-old old colt should be able to turn the tables on his stablemate 2. Buillt from that race, which looks key to winning this. It doesn't look any harder than the BM72 the pair contested a fortnight ago. Matusalem will just need a peach from Tommy Berry but he's the right man for the job given the form he is in. At the time of writing, Berry had won six of his past eight rides.