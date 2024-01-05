The Canberra Times
Randwick preview: The best tips and analysis for Saturday's races

By Brad Gray
January 5 2024 - 11:00am
Race 1 - 12:30PM TAB HIGHWAY HANDICAP (1600 METRES)

13. Two Aye has come under pressure a long way from home in her first and second up runs. That's before picking up again through the line. Hence the addition of blinkers for Saturday. They go on for the first time and it looks a key addition to the four-year-old's gear. If it can negate that flatfoot, they'll have done the trick. She only has a Goulburn maiden win to her name so far but won that in the manner of a horse destined to go through the grades. That was before running in a Hawkesbury Class 1 that produced four subsequent winners. Drops in weight going into a Class 3 and should be at her top now third up. The Joseph and Jones stable are ticking along nicely at the moment and this looks a wide open Highway Handicap.

