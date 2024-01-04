It is for voters not judges to stop Trump

Those who decided to ban Donald Trump from standing for the presidency of the United States in Maine and Colorado may have felt pleased with their decision. They were, they no doubt felt, standing up for democracy by banning a man who threatens democracy.
Their satisfaction is misplaced.
Firstly, they have made Mr Trump look like a victim of a conspiracy. They have fed the very view which he himself propounds. He likes to portray himself as the ordinary person standing up against the elites. It is an absurd portrayal - Mr Trump is a New York real estate millionaire - but he thrives on false image rather than substance. The actions of the authorities in Maine and Colorado only feed that image.
He has now appealed to the country's Supreme Court, asking it to over-rule the Supreme Court of the state of Colorado which ruled last month that Mr Trump should be disqualified from the state's presidential primary ballot. Its reasoning was that Mr Trump was not fit to be president under the 14th amendment to the US constitution which prohibits individuals who have engaged in insurrection or rebellion from holding office.
The way to stop Mr Trump is to vote against him. Let the voters decide.
Mr Trump may well get a favourable ruling from the Republican dominated national Supreme Court - and that would make him look like a hero to those who want to see him that way.
Apart from the political leaning of the court, it is not certain that Mr Trump did engage in insurrection a year ago when his supporters stormed the Congress to try to stop Joe Biden being formalised as president.
It is certain that he wanted those supporters to succeed but that isn't quite the same as "engaging in insurrection". Wanting something to happen is not the same as inciting people to make it happen.
Mr Trump alleges that President Biden and his fellow Democrats are themselves subverting democracy. His campaign spokesman Steven Cheung said the President and other Democrats are now engaged in "election interference".
As he put it, "crooked Joe Biden's comrades" were "doing all they can to disenfranchise all American voters by attempting to remove President Trump, the leading candidate in the 2024 presidential election, from the primary ballot".
This may resonate with swing voters who are not happy with Mr Biden's performance in the White House, and the election in November may well turn on how many people with doubts stay home and how many turn out to vote.
The presidential election will be momentous. Many elections sometimes feel like they are momentous - but this one really is. Many believe that it could determine whether the United States remains a democratic country or, under the second term of President Trump, swings towards autocracy.
He still hasn't accepted that he lost the election last time - and probably never will. He has been clear that he would invoke the Insurrection Act to deploy troops to control demonstrators on American streets. He has indicated that he would instruct the Justice Department to pursue people who have crossed him.
But the way to stop Mr Trump is to vote against him. Let the voters decide. It is the only way to keep the great country which has defended democracy on that honourable path.
To be clear, that means rejecting Donald Trump if he is on the ballot in November. The people who should decide on his fitness for government are those people whom he will govern.
It would be a very big choice, a real fork in the road for America and the world.
