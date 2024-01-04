Surprise, surprise: Canberra's best-selling car in 2023 was a Tesla EV

The Tesla Model Y shot to the top of the best-sellers in the ACT for 2023 as sales of new electric vehicles across the territory increased by 165.3 per cent last year.
The latest industry sales data revealed the electric SUV built in Shanghai hit 1041 sales for the year, with its EV stablemate, the Model 3, reaching 761. They are the only two models sold by Tesla in Australia.
The best-selling brand overall in the ACT, as was the case nationally, was Toyota with 2438 new vehicle sales in 2023. Toyota offers 21 different models.
However, Toyota sales in Canberra were down by 15 per cent on last year while Tesla was up 148.6 per cent.
Some of the other big EV movers in the territory in 2023 were the Chinese company BYD, up 385.7 per cent, MG up 36.3 per cent, and Polestar up 39.5 per cent.
BYD recently overtook Tesla to become the world's top-selling EV brand and many more brands are expected in 2024.
Ford had a strong upward bounce in the ACT due to the popularity of its Ranger 4WD, which was the second-most popular car with Canberrans last year, posting 633 sales over the 12 months.
Of the established so-called "legacy" brands, VW gained 28.5 per cent, Nissan 57.3 per cent and Canberra's ever-popular favourite Subaru was up by 25.3 per cent.
The brands that found 2023 tough going last year in the ACT were Mercedes-Benz, down 2.9 per cent, Mazda down 10.1 per cent, Jeep dropped 31.4 per cent, and Hyundai fell 17.6 per cent.
Nationally, new vehicle sales market had a strong post-COVID recovery in 2023, setting a new record of 1.216 million. The previous record was 1.189 million in 2017.
Battery electric vehicles accounted for 7.2 per cent of sales across the country.
The Ford Ranger toppled the Toyota Hilux as the country's best-selling vehicle, the first time a Ford has been the nation's top-seller since 1995.
