'It was my last chance': Why a move to save $80k is worth a Beer

Mitch Beer admits his racing career was at the crossroads five years ago but a change in direction has seen it transformed dramatically.
Five years ago, Beer had 14 horses on his books as a trainer at Mornington but a move to NSW has seen his numbers increase to more than 80 at his Albury and Kembla Grange stables and more horses may well be on the way.
"It's fair to say I was treading water when I was training horses in Victoria," Beer told ACM Racing.
"I would go as far to say if I had stayed in Victoria I wouldn't be training horses in my own right.
"I had to make some big decisions about training and the first one was to move to Albury. It was a huge move as my family and friends lived in Melbourne.
"I was lucky because I've received wonderful support from the Albury Racing Club plus people from around the area. I'll never forget I thought the move five years ago was my last chance and it's turned out to be a winner.
"Nine weeks ago we opened more stables on-course at Kembla Grange and and it's producing winners. There's been a lot of hard work go on behind the scenes but it's showing results which is very rewarding for all the staff at our Albury and Kembla Grange stables."
Costs can cripple any business and Beer gave the example of a massive saving by making the move to NSW.
"I would be $80,000 worse off with WorkCover bills, if I was in Victoria," he said. "It's really hard to find an extra $80,000, especially when you don't have it.
"I would have had to lift my training fees and that has a big impact on your owners. The everyday costs like feed, vets and floating horses are similar in the two states but it's the hidden costs like WorkCover that can kill you.
"The other bigger winner for me and other trainers in NSW is the prize money. There's amazing prize money on offer in NSW. We had races at Kembla Grange on Wednesday and races were worth $42,000, $45,000 and $60,000.
"The stake money gives owners a chance of recouping money on their investments and it gives them the opportunity to reinvest in horse ownership again."
Beer saddles up two runners - Flying Sultan and Your Not The Boss at Randwick - on Saturday and the colourful trainer has high hopes for Your Not The Boss saluting in the $160,000 James Squire Handicap.
"I'm really happy with Your Not The Boss leading into Saturday's race," he said. "We're backing him up after his fourth placing in a $120,000 race at Randwick last week following wins at Canberra and Moruya.
"I would say he's in career best form. With a bit of luck he might have given the race a good shake last week.
"This Saturday's race is worth $160,000 which is incredible prize money for a horse with Your Not The Boss's rating. It'll be the first time that he's run over 1600 metres on Saturday but I'm confident that will hold no concerns.
"He's drawn barrier three which is ideal. Your Not The Boss should be on the pace and we've got Jamie Innes junior on board. Jamie has a good understanding of Your Not The Boss which is a bonus."
The lightly raced four-year-old, who has won three of his 10 starts, is rated a $13 chance in the early betting markets for the race.
Beer said Flying Sultan should run a forward race in a $120,000 Midway race over 1100 metres.
"Flying Sultan is in good form after second placings at Hawkesbury and Moruya," he said.
"Flying Sultan had a minor foot abscess before his last two good runs but he's in top shape now. He's up in class here but that was to be expected when they're offering stake-money of $120,000 for his class of horse.
"The prize money was just too good not to have a crack at this time of his campaign."
The 35-year-old trainer, who has a steep family history in racing is gearing up for a busy time with upcoming yearling sales on the Gold Coast, NSW and Victoria.
"I'll be at a few of the yearling sales over the next few months," Beer said.
"It'll be interesting to see what money the yearlings bring this year. The market has been very strong over the past few years. I've got some clients that are interested in buying yearlings on the back of the success of our Albury and Kembla Grange stables over the last few months."
The Gold Coast yearling sales begin next Tuesday.
