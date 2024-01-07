A sorry defence of the state of Israel and its role in Gaza

What a sorry defence of the state of Israel by Jewish spokeswoman Keren Zelwer ("Lamenting what could have been for the Palestinian people", January 4). Israel is a present-day example of Jewish-Zionist colonisation of an area once occupied for centuries by mainly Palestinian people. The colonisation was driven by British imperial occupancy, misguided views of the "Holy Land" in English mythology and European guilt over the Holocaust.
Why shouldn't Palestinian people reject partition plans forced upon them? Why should the Palestinian people have to lose their land because of European atrocities against Jews? The Palestinians had no part in the European crimes.
Yes, sure, Ms Zelwer notes, Israel is a high-tech nation. For example in the notorious Pegasus spyware and surveillance technology to monitor Palestinians. But don't worry, Ms Zelwer, the problems will be solved soon by the Netanyahu government as it achieves its seeming desire to drive most Palestinians out of their ancestral lands.
After reading an article by Keren Zelwer I had to send this email. The article explained the views of Keren which I see as very large stretch.
The genocide in Gaza at the moment is wholly due to the Israeli government. The years of oppression of the people of Palestine who are continuously displaced from their homes only to have Jewish families move into them. Palestinian people are living in an apartheid state. The continued oppression of the people of Palestine is the reason peace can not be obtained. Palestinians want to live in peace. It is very narrow-minded and dangerous to suggest otherwise, however, it's not surprising that this article was published as it fits the Israeli narrative.
The total obliteration of what is more than 30,000 Palestinians and counting, as well as the carpet-bombing of the region, confirms to me and the world at large that Israel wants to continue the illegal occupation of Gaza and the oppression of the people of Palestine. Not even allowed to fly their flag, to be a proud people. Did you ever stop to think that Hamas is a product of the treatment of the Palestinians? It is Israel that prevents peace. Tell me who would put up with the constant injustices and mistreatment of their families and friends, children and have their homes taken off them. That's all down to Israel. The world is becoming aware of the truth.
Keren Zelwer has had the courage to point out what so many are afraid to - that the Palestinians have been woefully let down and betrayed by their own leadership.
Rather than doing what all other displaced persons have done, for example the 800,000 Jews expelled from Arab lands post -948 who migrated to Israel and whomever else would take them and rebuilt their lives, the Palestinians have either chosen or been forced to adopt a narrative of unending victimhood.
Gaza could have been like Singapore had its leaders chosen to use the billions handed to it for good rather than tunnels and rockets .
The truth is not always easy, but in this case someone had to say that the king wore no clothes.
Everyone loves a fairytale in which a humble Tasmanian becomes a queen. However, her small kingdom of 5.9 million may have lessons for Australia beyond royal fashion trends. Denmark has a niche automotive industry. Those DAB-articulated buses seen on our city streets are Danish - Danish Automobile Building in translation. The first articulated buses were built in Australia by Leyland, Darwin the first city to use them. Denmark also produces a super-luxury sports car for the export market, built by Zenvo Automotive, so expensive almost no Dane owns one.
Of course, jobs in the Danish car industry are heavily subsidized, but not to the extent our mining industry is subsidized. There are very few jobs in mining, the royalties paid are almost token, and many of the overseas miners avoid all Australian taxes.
Many fairy tales have villains - an evil queen or wicked stepsisters. Perhaps the big miners are the villains preventing a happy-ever-after ending in our Australian fairytale.
Amanda Vanstone's view ("A lesson for know-it-all managers", January 4, p37) that "the university of life" can equate to a degree, and that many university-qualified people overreach in providing advice, overlooks the nuanced complexities inherent in policymaking.
Indeed, while Occam's razor is often applicable, and the simple solution by the simple person is often correct, this approach has limited applicability in the labyrinth of modern policy decisions. Vanstone's thesis falls short in that it fails to address the complexities involved in crafting effective policy.
Consider the cognitive aspect: roughly half the population has an IQ of less than 100 and while these individuals vote and may have a clear sense of what they want, they are unlikely to have the skills or information to properly resolve unstructured policy questions. Which means that system governance is fragile in our complex society when it is lubricated with social media. We are vulnerable to misinformation and manipulation.
This issue is not trivial, as is evidenced by the current political climate in US, where nearly half of that population sees Donald Trump as a beacon for the future.
That issue in America today is a harbinger for Australia. We should recognise the possibility of facing a similar situation here and proactively seek solutions to prevent such a situation emerging.
Ross Hudson (Letters, January 3) wrote that then-defence minister in the Howard government, Robert Hill, believed the decision to join the US in the (illegal) invasion of Iraq was correct because "it was based on the evidence of the time".
As I understand, then-prime minister John Howard was basically parroting the line of George W. Bush that there were indeed "weapons of mass destruction" concealed in a place, or in places, unknown.
Of course, it was pure coincidence that then-US vice-president Dick Cheney created "facts" regarding the Iraqi regime's pursuit of chemical, biological and, most contentiously, nuclear weapons; and that Halliburton, of which Cheney had been chairman and CEO, managed to secure most of the major contracts for rebuilding Iraq after the war.
In 2022 and 2023 much was made of Australia's two-tranche donation of a total of 120 light-armoured personnel vehicles to help the Ukrainian defence forces on their front lines in eastern Ukraine.
By now the Australian Defence Force and those juggling its many multibillion-dollar budgets should have learned much from the escalation of modern and highly effective drone warfare and other technological capabilities being used in this region ("Army, navy risk being droned out", December 30).
Given that the Australian government has clearly committed to higher levels of transparency and public accountability, including for its defence procurement and international development activities, the defence minister could kickstart Labor's 2024 agenda of openness and honesty with advice about how the Bushmasters have fared in both Ukraine's direct battle and associated personnel support zones: how many are still fully operational, what motorised equipment vulnerabilities need addressing now, and broadly how the ADF overall is revising and reforming its preparation for conflicts where swarms of relatively cheap armed and unarmed drones can easily facilitate much death and destruction.
Journalists and voters should not have to push for some basic clarity regarding the functioning and utility of major public investments in defence equipment, other tactical support mechanisms, and defence personnel.
Jack Waterford claims that opposition to Zionism is not anti-Semitic (December 30). I doubt most people, including Mr Waterford, would think it is appropriate for men to tell women what constitutes misogyny, for heterosexuals to tell LGBTIQ people what constitutes homophobia, for non-Muslims to tell Muslims what is and isn't Islamophobia, or for anyone not from a particular minority to tell people from that minority what discrimination against them looks like. Yet, Mr Waterford seems to think it's appropriate for him to tell us Jews what does and doesn't constitute anti-Semitism. This, in itself, is discriminatory.
Zionism is simply the belief that Jews have a right to self-determination in the Jewish homeland - Israel - where Jews are indigenous and have lived in substantial numbers for thousands of years. How could denying that right solely to Jews while demanding it for others not be anti-Semitic?
The article by Keren Zelwer automatically blames the oppressed for Israel's appalling treatment of the indigenous Palestinian. This rejection of self-blame is now with the present Israeli government even more intense than ever.
As long as the likes of Zelwer continually turn a blind eye to racism, Israel will eventually fall.
Penelope Upward (Letters, January 3) asks if it is wiser to offer citizenship to surviving victims of Hamas, Russian and Israeli militants, or to offer amnesty and a new life in Australia to militants who defect and stop creating new victims. We can do both.
If elected again as US president, Donald Trump plans to replace tens of thousands of non-executive federal civil servants with conservative loyalists as one crucial part of what he calls his "retribution" agenda ("Trump to drop Schedule F-bomb", December 30).
Those rightly worried about this being a step towards autocracy would also be reflecting on what history tells us about the destructive steps made by others on their pathway to totalitarianism and its global consequences.
It is cynically ghoulish of Netanyahu's indoctrination machinery to plead Hamas is operating in densely populated areas, when the trigger-happy IDF has herded Palestinians into ever-decreasing enclaves, so, rarely used, US-supplied, 900-kilogram bomb drops kill, and bury, many more ("Israel ramps up assault on Gaza", December 30, p35).
I "dips me lid" to Jenna Price for her wonderful article on David Warner's baggy green, "Why Dave's hat is so important" (January 5, p59).
Thank heavens David Warner's baggy green cap has turned up and has been restored to its rightful place in time for him to complete his Test career. I don't think that there would have been such a ruckus if, say, King Charles' crown had gone missing.
Many years ago, you purchased items from people behind a counter. Then the idea of self-selection with a cashier at the exit began.
But now our managerial class has decided they can sack even more employees by making us all cashiers, with staff and cameras to spy on us to prevent theft. When will these IT-obsessed youngsters (managers) realise that commerce involves a relationship with customers? Preferably a friendly one.
The tragic death of a 54-year-old man who had to wait 10 hours for an ambulance in Adelaide exemplifies why Australia has to reduce immigration numbers. We just don't have the infrastructure to cope with the present annual intakes, apart from the fact such numbers are unsustainable environmentally.
