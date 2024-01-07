A sorry defence of the state of Israel and its role in Gaza

The total obliteration of what is more than 30,000 Palestinians and counting, as well as the carpet-bombing of the region, confirms to me and the world at large that Israel wants to continue the illegal occupation of Gaza and the oppression of the people of Palestine. Not even allowed to fly their flag, to be a proud people. Did you ever stop to think that Hamas is a product of the treatment of the Palestinians? It is Israel that prevents peace. Tell me who would put up with the constant injustices and mistreatment of their families and friends, children and have their homes taken off them. That's all down to Israel. The world is becoming aware of the truth.