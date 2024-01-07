The Canberra Times
A sorry defence of the state of Israel and its role in Gaza

By Letters to the Editor
January 8 2024 - 5:30am
What a sorry defence of the state of Israel by Jewish spokeswoman Keren Zelwer ("Lamenting what could have been for the Palestinian people", January 4). Israel is a present-day example of Jewish-Zionist colonisation of an area once occupied for centuries by mainly Palestinian people. The colonisation was driven by British imperial occupancy, misguided views of the "Holy Land" in English mythology and European guilt over the Holocaust.

