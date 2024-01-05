No, Amanda, not everyone's opinions are equal or valuable

I urge Anton Buchi (Letters, December 30) to reconsider his decision to delay the purchase of an EV based on his recharging concerns for a hypothetical trip to Adelaide. I have friends who have driven a few times back and forth to Adelaide in an EV without fuss. To be sure, one has to consider the availability and positions of charging stations, but this information is readily available. The downside of making this trip, in a Camry say, would be its consumption of about 150 litres of petrol and its discharge of 350kg or so of CO2 into our atmosphere - a cost to the planet! Perhaps EVs are not yet quite optimal for the occasional long-distance road trip, but for day-to-day city use, they certainly outshine petrol cars in having lower running costs and ease of "refuelling".

