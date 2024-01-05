No, Amanda, not everyone's opinions are equal or valuable

After reading Amanda Vanstone's opinion piece ("I'd back a University of Life graduate over a know-all leader every day") on January 4 I was perplexed as to whether it was a brilliant attempt at satire. She blames the "managerial class" for the woes of the world and suggests that the university of life is more important than a university education.
It has been clear for a long time that the LNP has a fear of science. That became evident during the debate over climate science and is still continuing with the LNP pushing nuclear energy in spite of those pesky scientists at the CSIRO writing multiple reports saying nuclear energy will never be a viable alternative.
She "champions" the common man and suggests everyone's opinion effectively has the same value. What arrant nonsense. Next time I need medical advice I'll ask my friendly butcher. A major problem with society today is that people take the advice of clowns on the internet who tell them vaccination is the work of the devil. Numerous shock jocks and journalists have no qualifications.
She separates politicians from the managerial class and blames public servants for many of our country's woes. If politicians aren't managerial class what are they? Was it public servants responsible for robodebt, sports rorts and numerous other fiascos?
She suggests "the collective will of the common man will trump a smarty pants". So if people vote for a dictator, they're right?
Not all opinions are equal or valuable. Thankfully we have brilliant university-trained experts.
Tim O'Neill (Letters, January 1), hasn't the Israeli government lost its moral right to govern a state after killing over 22,000 Palestinians, the large majority being women and children, and with over 50,000 wounded and most of the Gaza strip reduced to rubble?
Nothing justifies that carnage, but no one needs to leave Israel. The Israeli government does need to stop the killing and the apartheid policies against the Palestinians. I would hate to be an Israeli soldier in the future, knowing that I had been involved in such war crimes.
The US is complicit in the war crimes with the continuing military and financial support they are giving to the Israeli government.
All countries need to put pressure on the Israeli government for an immediate permanent ceasefire, so that the killing and starvation of Gazans can stop. South Africa is leading the way, closing the Israeli embassy and taking Israel to the International Court of Justice, declaring that Israel is in breach of its obligations under the 1948 Genocide Convention. Malaysia is prohibiting Israeli flagged ships from docking in its ports.
The Australian government needs to speak out strongly in support of an immediate ceasefire. What is it waiting for - the Americans to give it the OK?
Once again, Dr Douglas MacKenzie (Letters, January 3) spruiks from the high ground on matters that do not directly concern him. The development proposal at Federal Golf Club - like many other such proposals in the ACT - looks to secure the financial and future survival of a wonderful Canberra facility.
A previous member of the ACT Green-Labor government once stated that if the golf club failed, the front nine holes would become another suburb and the back nine would be returned to the Canberra Nature Park. This would obviously please those living in Hughes and Deakin, but the residents of Garran would lose their pristine view of those wonderful fairways of Federal.
It's time to allow Federal to secure its future on Red Hill.
To put any naysayers at rest, I am a very long-term member of the Federal Golf Club.
I am someone who experiences the lack of reflective marked surfaces and edges throughout the city and beyond daily. I have determined that the Ministers for Disability Council should develop a national action plan for the low-vision impaired so they can meet their legal obligation minimums under the Disability Access Act.
The first element would be an audit of all Commonwealth, state and local buildings by agencies such as Vision Australia to determine where the gaps in compliance are and then make recommendations to fix issues identified.
Then each level of government establish a specific budget allocation to meet the legally obligated minimums within five years. Each jurisdiction should report to the respective parliament and/or council annually against the compliance obligations.
There could also be an educational stream to encourage private sector compliance. Alternatively at present there seems to be a lack of attention to these necessary visual aids to ensure safe, hence accessible, environments.
I was delighted to read in today's Canberra Times (January 4) that more independents are to run in this year's local election. Imagine a government in which the members represent the people of Canberra rather than their "donors". What a wonderful thing that would be. I urge all Ken Behrens to put independents at the top of their cards, and the parties - all of them - at the bottom.
Need I say, it's the time of year many Canberrans dread. Fossil fuel-guzzlers gather to make a lot of smoke and noise. In this day of climate change, is this a good thing? Maybe they should have an EV category to drive home the silence and superior acceleration?
No doubt catering to the influx, today's CT car section highlighted three internal combustion engine vehicles. Hopefully you'll be reading the writing on the wall and stop promoting ancient technology that damages our planet.
Sydney's New Year's Eve fireworks display was allegedly watched by approximately 1 million in Australia and 6.2 million globally. When will our infatuation with fireworks displays come to an end?
In Sydney, the New Year's Eve display cost about $7 million for a 12-minute display, included 8.7 tonnes of fireworks (the equivalent of 18 shipping containers), and took 60 attendants to produce the display.
It's ludicrous that on the one hand authorities are allegedly doing their best to reduce pollution of the environment, and on the other they are unnecessarily polluting the environment on a yearly basis when there are alternatives. Laser displays immediately come to mind and I believe provide equal entertainment to fireworks.
It's time Australia set the ball rolling by banning fireworks displays as they are environmentally unfriendly and totally unnecessary. As pets, particularly dogs, are terrified by fireworks, it would also avoid them being subjected to a night of terror.
Regarding Clive Williams' account of the 1982 Sabra and Shatila massacres in Lebanon, ("The long lead-up to latest attacks", January 1), it is important to note that a subsequent defamation trial brought by Ariel Sharon found the Israelis allowed the Lebanese Christian Phalange forces to enter the camps to find terrorists as part of the transfer of authority to the Lebanese. Israel did not anticipate the Phalange forces would conduct the massacre that killed between 460 and 800 people, including 35 women and children in Lebanon. The reason Lebanon has no effective central government is because Hezbollah won't allow it, so it can operate the country for its Iranian sponsors.
Williams' contention that Iran no longer funds Hezbollah is surprising - most experts would disagree. However, Williams doesn't deny Iran continues to arm the terrorist group. It now has an estimated 150,000 rockets and missiles pointed at Israel, including deadly precision-guided missiles. After the 2006 war, which Hezbollah started with a surprise rocket barrage, anti-tank missile attack, a deadly incursion into Israel, and the auction of three soldiers, the UN Security Council resolved that Hezbollah be kept away from the border. Instead, it is there in force. It started the current violence there by firing on Israel, and continues to do so.
I urge Anton Buchi (Letters, December 30) to reconsider his decision to delay the purchase of an EV based on his recharging concerns for a hypothetical trip to Adelaide. I have friends who have driven a few times back and forth to Adelaide in an EV without fuss. To be sure, one has to consider the availability and positions of charging stations, but this information is readily available. The downside of making this trip, in a Camry say, would be its consumption of about 150 litres of petrol and its discharge of 350kg or so of CO2 into our atmosphere - a cost to the planet! Perhaps EVs are not yet quite optimal for the occasional long-distance road trip, but for day-to-day city use, they certainly outshine petrol cars in having lower running costs and ease of "refuelling".
