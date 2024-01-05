The Canberra Times
No, Amanda, not everyone's opinions are equal or valuable

By Letters to the Editor
January 6 2024 - 5:30am
After reading Amanda Vanstone's opinion piece ("I'd back a University of Life graduate over a know-all leader every day") on January 4 I was perplexed as to whether it was a brilliant attempt at satire. She blames the "managerial class" for the woes of the world and suggests that the university of life is more important than a university education.

