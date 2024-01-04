The Canberra Times
'Absolutely petrified': surprise tourist snakes a way to the capital

Natalie Vikhrov
By Natalie Vikhrov
January 5 2024 - 5:30am
A Curtin family had an uninvited visitor slither by this holiday season - a coastal carpet python that ventured far from home.

