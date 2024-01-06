The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Editorial

A welcome move towards independents in the Legislative Assembly

By Sunday Canberra Times
January 7 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Independents putting their hands up to run in the ACT election later this year is a very welcome development for the capital.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Editorial

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.