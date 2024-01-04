'Target the middle ground': former independent MLA's advice to candidates

One of the ACT's most effective former independents has said moderate candidates, modelled on the teal independents, could have a strong chance in this year's territory's election.
Michael Moore, a former independent MLA and ACT health minister, said he was excited by the prospect of a group of independents running at the October election.
"It's actually time for a change but the Liberals keep shooting themselves in the foot as an ultra conservative party," he said.
"The opportunity for independents to group and use the Hare-Clark system in a way that gives them an even chance is a really important step forward."
A group of independents are aiming to hold the balance of power in this year's ACT election.
The first two independents, businessman Peter Strong and medical scientist and former diplomat Ann Bray, announced their candidacy on Thursday.
The group are likely to form an alliance to strengthen their chances at the ballot box.
Mr Moore was a member of the ACT Legislative Assembly from 1989 to 2001. He served as an independent health minister in Kate Carnell's Liberal minority government.
He oversaw the introduction of laws including the legalisation of prostitution and the decriminalisation of cannabis.
Mr Moore said any independent candidates would need to be in the centre.
"To be successful in the ACT what is needed is a centralist party that could actually model themselves very much along the lines of the teal independents in the federal parliament," he said.
"They need to target the middle ground so people who have been comfortable Labor but realise the government is tired, on the one hand but who would not be prepared to vote conservative.
"I think the reason that we haven't seen the Liberal government for so long is because every time an issue comes up where we would expect to see a Liberal outcome we're just not seeing that."
Mr Moore said independents could improve the governance of both parties.
"If we had a strong enough cross bench, it may well be that Elizabeth Lee could become Chief Minister. It would probably see much better financial management but at the same time it would prevent the Liberals from extreme conservative views," he said.
"If there was a Labor government that was supported by this sort of crossbench we would expect to see better financial management.
"A group like this at this time, in this election is landing on really fertile ground."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.