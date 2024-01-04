The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

'Target the middle ground': former independent MLA's advice to candidates

Lucy Bladen
By Lucy Bladen
January 5 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

One of the ACT's most effective former independents has said moderate candidates, modelled on the teal independents, could have a strong chance in this year's territory's election.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Bladen

Lucy Bladen

Reporter Canberra Times

Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.