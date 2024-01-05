Year in pictures: December 2023

As the year came to a close the sporting action continued, with the Big Bash League in full swing as the Raiders prepared for the upcoming season.
Students, teachers and parents gave their perspectives on the incoming ACT public school phone ban.
Meanwhile, the territory's hospitals remained busy, welcoming holiday babies and treating the region's sick.
Courtney Hughes, 33, from Kanoona, NSW, spent Christmas in Canberra Hospital having been diagnosed with acute myeloid leukaemia for the second time in November.
