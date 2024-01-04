Holt man extradited from NSW over alleged stabbing in 2022

A 26-year-old is accused of stabbing a man multiple times and leaving him bleeding.
Kalani Joliffe-Cole, from Holt, faced the ACT Magistrates Court on Friday, when he did not apply for bail.
He had been extradited from NSW to face court in Canberra and is set to be charged with intentionally inflicting grievous bodily harm.
Joliffe-Cole allegedly drove his victim to Uriarra Road in Stromlo on the evening of December 8, 2022, before stabbing him multiple times and leaving him bleeding heavily.
In a release, police said a passer-by found the alleged victim on Uriarra Road and called emergency services.
Joliffe-Cole was identified as the alleged offender following an investigation into the matter and then found imprisoned in NSW.
He was released on parole earlier this week.
His extradition to the ACT was granted on Thursday.
Joliffe-Cole is set to face court again at a later date.
Police are asking anyone with further information about the alleged incident to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or through the Crime Stoppers ACT website, quoting reference number 7292216. Information can be provided anonymously.
